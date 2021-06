During my time being homeless during this pandemic, I witnessed one organization that was always hard at work to help people while COVID-19 raged on. Everywhere I went, The h3 Project was there helping people on the street with their basic needs. I’ve seen Founder and CEO Ami Angell giving out socks and hand warmers when it was cold. I’ve seen her take the time to really get to know people like me, enough so that we can trust each other and work together on more serious things. I’ve even seen her help some people with petty cash for transportation.