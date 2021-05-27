CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fire Log 05-28-21

By compiled by Sarah Hart
 2021-05-27

4:28 a.m. EMTs responded to a medical emergency on Carlisle Pines Drive. An 88-year-old female was not transported. 4:21 p.m. Firefighters investigated a fire alarm activation on Applegrove Lane. 5:48 p.m. EMTs responded to a medical emergency on Stoney Gate. A 76-year-old male was transported to Lahey. Advanced Life Support...

Police Log: 9-24-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department The post Police Log: 9-24-21 appeared first on Itemlive.
Millbury Fire Logs, week of Sept. 20-26

1:35 p.m.: Fire alarm issue, Horne Way. Car 1 responded. 2:30 p.m.: Smoke detector problem, West Main Street. Car 1 responded. 12:55 p.m.: Master Box 151 received for the Asa Waters Mansion on Elm Street. Workers in the building tripped it by accident. All units responded with Car 4 in command.
St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 21-28

0826 — A pickup pulling a trailer was blocking the Pope Street Bridge, causing traffic to back up. 1150 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Oak Avenue. The vehicle, a tan Jeep, was also seen running a stop sign. A witness got a photo of it. 1805 — A mother said her...
Man Dies In Northbrook Fire

By Mary Chappell NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — A man died as a result of a house fire in Northbrook Saturday morning, fire officials said. Fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Walters Avenue at about 6:43 a.m. and located and removed the victim, who was the only person inside the home. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, Northbrook fire confirmed. He was identified as Hee Lee, 81. “We heard the fire alarms and the sirens, and we looked out, and my husband’s like, ‘I smell smoke’ – and sure enough, there is,” said neighbor Hedi Wissmann. “Another neighbor of ours is the one that saw the smoke coming and tried to rouse him and call the fire department.” The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes and nobody else was injured. The fire investigation team was still on the scene at 9 a.m.
1 Person Taken To Hospital After 2-Alarm Fire In Sheraden

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SHERADEN (KDKA) — Investigators are looking for the cause of a two-alarm fire on Universal Street in Sheraden Saturday evening. Crews were called to that home just after 8 p.m. tonight. (Photo Credit: Jessica Guay/KDKA) Police officers got two elderly people out of that home safely, and one was taken to the hospital to be checked out. “That fire is fully under control right now, and a second home sustained some heat damage but did not fully catch on fire,” Amanda Mueller, the Deputy Public Information Officer of Pittsburgh Public Safety, said. “Right now, everything’s still under investigation.” There are still several streets in the area closed as that investigation continues. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Pedestrian dies by suicide on I-70 early Monday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 25 year-old man was struck and killed along I-70 this morning after “intentionally encountering” a vehicle. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning call around 1:45 a.m. on Monday to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. The accident happened on I-70...
Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

Four Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade. The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemned to house arrest in his home several miles away for stalking a former lover.
Suspected Walmart shoplifters dressed toddler in stolen clothing: Sheriff

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested three women for shoplifting at a Walmart in Greenacres, and one of the suspects dressed their child in stolen merchandise. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Courtney Alexander, 21-year-old Victoria Welch, and 24-year-old Dominique Hammonds on charges of grand theft under $5,000.
$13,000 In Meth Found In Suspect’s Backpack

Lincoln Police spotted 39 year old Travis Nyhoff walking near NW 12th and W Adams Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21st. Nyhoff was wanted on two out of county warrants for driving under suspension. Nyhoff was taken into custody on the warrants. During a search, police found 148.7...
Police threatened to arrest my father while the neighbor’s house burned down

He didn’t start the fire, but he was happy to watch it go up in flames. I came of age in a bad neighborhood. There were bars on every block and drug dealers at every corner. As a teen girl, walking to my cousin’s house was an ordeal. A group of middle-aged men frequented the bar that marked the halfway point between my parents’ home and the one owned by my aunt and uncle. There was a payphone just outside the barroom door.
Most Wanted: State Police search for 5 wanted on various charges

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg has released their most recent “Most Wanted” and are asking for the public’s help to try and find them. WANTED: Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46 – Fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering and drug charges. Tucker Jordan Weems, 26 – Aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, […]
