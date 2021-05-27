Cancel
Dublin, OH

Dublin Names Robert Ranc Deputy City Manager/Chief Operating Officer

Cover picture for the article(Dublin, OH) The City of Dublin has named Robert Ranc the City’s new Deputy City Manager/Chief Operating Officer. Ranc currently serves as the Deputy City Manager of Burleson, Texas, a city of 43,000, where he manages capital projects, budgets, support and administrative functions. He leads Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Human Resources, Information Technology, Development Services and Neighborhood Services. He also has experience in economic development and performance measurement.

