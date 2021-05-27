Pennsylvania's Mask Order to be Lifted by June 28

Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced on May 27 that the Pennsylvania's mask order will be lifted by June 28. Once the statewide masking order is lifted, Pennsylvania will continue to follow the CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. The CDC requires individuals to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations. In addition, all individuals should still follow guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.