TED NUGENT Offers His Solution To U.S. Mass Shooting Epidemic
Ted Nugent has weighed in on the latest in a spate of deadly U.S. mass shootings, saying "this kind of stuff could be stopped." On Wednesday, a California transit employee killed nine co-workers before taking his own life. Authorities said Thursday they recovered three handguns following the rampage at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) property in San Jose, rather than two they initially said the gunman carried.blabbermouth.net