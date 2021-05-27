Cancel
A cellphone ping led rescuers to Makanda mother, son who fell from 30-foot bluff

By Marilyn Halstead
The Southern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Makanda mother and son are on the road to recovery after they were seriously injured in a fall from a 30-foot bluff in the Shawnee National Forest earlier this month. Beth Koehler and her son Rowan King fell while hiking near a waterfall known as Double Falls or Twin Falls on May 4. Koehler, who remained conscious, was able to contact authorities for help, but both mother and son sustained life-threatening injuries.

thesouthern.com
