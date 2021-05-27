Cancel
Brandon Tierney: Give Players 30 Seconds With Anyone Who Throws Something or Spits on Them

By Ryan Phillips
Brandon Tierney was not happy with the actions of New York Knicks fans from Wednesday night. The Russell Westbrook popcorn incident only furthered his anger at NBA supporters. Given all that's happened, Tierney had a simple proposal: the next time someone throws something at a player, spits on them or hurls a racially insensitive insult at them, the player should get 30 seconds in the tunnel with the perpetrator.

Tierney explained that proposal during the opening segment from Thursday's edition of Tiki and Tierney:

I mean, this would definitely shut down any of those incidents because no one wants to go toe-to-toe with a professional athlete.

Tierney and co-host Tiki Barber then broke down the psyche of a person who would spit on a player, as a now-banned Knicks fan did to Trae Young Wednesday night. It's an interesting discussion that looks to find what fans could possibly be thinking during these incidents.

