15 Tips for Navigating a Flea Market Like a Pro

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Did you spend your living room’s total budget on that super comfortable new sofa you just had to have? (Don’t worry, you’re not alone in this.) If you have little left over for accent items, like the ever essential side table, you’ll be glad to hear that finding an affordable pick that’s not only super stylish but completely on-trend is a lot easier than you might think. From classic wooden designs and metal picks complete with a glistening gold finish, to a side table equipped with enough storage to keep all of your favorite blankets handy year-round, we’ve rounded up an affordable assortment of the best side tables under $50 that don’t skimp on style — because this little piece of furniture doesn’t have to break the bank. Besides, without the little living room helper, where are you supposed to put your drink? We’ve got you (and your beverages) covered.