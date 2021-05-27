Cancel
Morganton, NC

May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton News Herald
 7 days ago

For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

