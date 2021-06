In 1852, just two years after California had been admitted to the US as a “free” state, authorities turned three formerly enslaved people who had launched a prosperous gold mining business — Carter Perkins, Robert Perkins and Sandy Jones — back to their former owner, who reported them as runaways even though he had previously set them free.Despite the Perkins mounting a vigorous legal defence, the pro-slavery state Supreme Court ordered the trio back to Mississippi. The California constitution banned slavery, but part of the compromise that allowed the state’s admission into the US involved a federal fugitive slave law....