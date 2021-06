Hampden-Sydney College’s Class of 2021 gathered in front of Venable Hall last Saturday, May 8, with family and friends. They heard the wisdom of a distinguished alum, saw two of their classmates commissioned into the U.S. Army and mourned a classmate who was not with them before taking degrees rolled in a scarlet tube along with a new Bible and marched into a new world filled with hope and promise behind two bagpipers.