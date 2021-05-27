Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Lime Prime Subscription Waives Unlock Fees & Increases Scooter Holds

By Cory Gunther
reviewgeek.com
 7 days ago

The electric scooter and bike company Lime is rolling out a new subscription service, and it’s named — wait for it — Lime Prime. No, this is nothing like Amazon Prime and fast package deliveries. Instead, the subscription will waive scooter unlock fees, give drivers discounts, and extend scooter reservation times.

www.reviewgeek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subscription Service#Electric Scooter#Device Drivers#Electric Bikes#Amazon Prime#Lime Pass#Verge#Scooter Unlock Fees#Lime Scooters#Scooter Reservation Times#Drivers Discounts#Bike Company#Regular Users#Fast Package Deliveries#Rides#Daily Drivers#Casual Renters#Money#Mopeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
Related
Carsnewsbrig.com

Lime will charge you $6 a month to waive its unlock fees

Lime is rolling out an updated subscription service, which gets rid of the unlock fees when you start a ride. For $6/month, Lime Prime will also let you reserve an e-bike, electric scooter or moped for up to 30 minutes at no extra cost. As part of a sustainability drive, Lime will also plant a tree for each new Prime signup through mid-July.
TV & Videosmobilesyrup.com

Hayu increases subscription cost due to ‘Canadian provincial and federal tax laws’

Reality TV streaming service Hayu has sent an email to subscribers announcing a price hike ranging from 5 percent all the way up to 14.98 percent. For example, Hayu now costs $6.29 in Ontario, $6.71 in British Columbia and $6.89 in Quebec. You can find all of the changes to the service’s cost in the chart below. In the email, Hayu says that it was forced to make these changes following “recent changes in Canadian provincial and federal tax laws” that require the company to “collect and remit sales tax.”
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Amazon is shutting down Prime Now and folding two-hour deliveries into its main app

Amazon is shutting down its standalone Prime Now delivery app, with its speedy two-hour delivery options moving exclusively into the company’s main app and website, the company announced today. Prime Now services have already moved into the main app in India, Japan, and Singapore, while in other countries Amazon is already directing Prime Now users into its main app and website via a pop-up, CNBC notes. The standalone Prime Now app and website will be retired by the end of the year.
EconomyTravel Weekly

Agent action group calls for Abta to reduce subscription fees

Travel agent action group Target has called for Abta to reduce its membership subscription fees for the next financial year. The group, Travel Agent Reform Group Engaged Together, has written to Abta chairman Alistair Rowland and chief executive Mark Tanzer in response to what it claims will be a reversal in Abta’s subscriptions to levels last charged in 2019, prior to the Covid pandemic.
InternetPocket-lint.com

Twitter readies a 'Blue' paid subscription option that unlocks new features

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Twitter has quietly confirmed its paid subscription service is called Twitter Blue. Twitter has previously said it's coming up with ways to lock certain features behind a paywall, and in May, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong said Twitter's subscription service will be called Twitter Blue and that it'll bring new features. Now, Twitter’s official app page in the iOS App Store indicates the app is indeed adding a “Twitter Blue" in-app purchase option that costs $2.99 per month.
Shoppingdoctorofcredit.com

Amazon Prime Wardrobe: $15 Off $100+ With Promo Code PRIMEW15OFF

Direct link to offer (our affiliate link) Amazon is offering $15 off $100 on your first Amazon Prime Wardrobe purchase when you use promo code PRIMEW15OFF. This is a limited time offer and Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. This offer is good...
TV Showsmybatonrougemommy.com

Amazon Kids+ 3-Month Subscription Only 99¢ for Amazon Prime Members (Retail $29.99)

Through June 20th, Amazon is offering Amazon Prime Members an Amazon Kids+ 3-Month Membership (formerly FreeTime Unlimited) for just 99¢ (regularly $29.99). Such an awesome deal!. If you end up loving the membership, Amazon Prime members will pay only $69/year for an Amazon Kids+ Membership (formerly FreeTime Unlimited) versus $99/year...
ShoppingPosted by
BoardingArea

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Details Revealed – Deals Start Now!

Here comes Amazon Prime Day 2021! Here are all the details as well as some of the deals that are starting right now!. Amazon Prime Day has typically been like a Black Friday in the summer for the mega online retailer. Last year, it was moved to October due to Covid and that really hampered a lot of sales due to the proximity to Black Friday and the uncertainty of the effects of Covid on the economy. This year, it is back to summer – but, barely!
Internetknowtechie.com

How to disable Amazon Sidewalk Neighborhood WiFi sharing

There’s a good chance you have one of Amazon’s smart devices in your home, after all, Alexa is super helpful and Fire TV was one of the first streaming boxes to get wide adoption, to say nothing about how many Ring doorbells have been sold to date. Amazon wants to leverage that saturation of the market, by creating a low-bandwidth mesh network out of all your Amazon devices, called Amazon Sidewalk.
Cell Phonesappadvice.com

Subscription

Apple has just released iOS and iPadOS 14.6 to the public. You can download the software now by going to Settings > General > Software Update on an iPhone or iPad. – ‌Apple Card‌ can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group.
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Insurance Partner Allianz, Lime And Bern Introduce "Joint Allianz-Lime Safety Campaign" In France Offering Free E-Scooter Trial

PLYMOUTH, Mass., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bern Helmets , respected internationally for its proprietary street-inspired helmets, for the slopes, water action sports, bicycling, and commuting, today announced it was chosen as the helmet partner for the Joint Allianz-Lime Safety Campaigns, launching initially in France this month. This initiative with Lime, a global leader in shared smart mobility solutions, and Allianz, one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers, provides a code to a free 15-minute ride on a Lime scooter and a certificate to secure a free co-branded Bern Macon 2.0 helmet after consumers have successfully passed an online safety test. Consumers have the chance to pick up their Bern helmet at participating Allianz agent offices in the greater Paris area. Personal accident insurance and liability insurance from Allianz are already included in every Lime ride in France as part of the global strategic partnership between Allianz and Lime.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Scooter Startup Lime Adds Global General Counsel From Pizza Hut

Sarah Binder to succeed Lindsey Haswell as company’s top lawyer. Haswell recently became Blockchain.com’s new internal legal chief. Lime, a transportation startup specializing in electric scooter rentals and other forms of transportation, has picked up Pizza Hut executive Sarah Binder to be its new global general counsel. Russell Murphy, a...
Congress & Courtshuskeradio.com

Nonresident Park Entry Fees Increased by NE Lawmakers

Lawmakers approved a bill May 20 that increases state park entry fees for nonresidents. Introduced by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes, LB336 sets the annual permit fee for a nonresident motor vehicle at twice the fee for a resident motor vehicle or $60, whichever is greater. It sets the fee for a temporary permit for a nonresident motor vehicle at twice the fee for a resident motor vehicle or $12, whichever is greater. LB336 passed on a vote of 49-0.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bulgaria's Eurohold opens subscription for capital increase

SOFIA, June 2 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Eurohold said on Wednesday it would open the subscription for new shares and trading of rights on June 9 for a fundraising to help finance the acquisition of the Bulgarian assets of Czech utility CEZ . Financial and insurance group Eurohold plans to sell...
Economyinsidersport.com

DAZN triples subscription fee in Italy following Serie A rights deal

Sports streaming service DAZN has upped the price of its subscription platform in Italy to triple the current charging fee after acquiring the bulk of the domestic broadcast rights to the top-flight Serie A. As a result, the monthly price for a DAZN subscription in Italy will increase from €9.99...
Trafficshorelineareanews.com

Fee waived for initial ORCA cards for youth riders

Beginning June 1, Puget Sound area youth (ages 6–18 years) will be able to get their first ORCA card at no charge. After loading a transit pass or E-purse balance, an ORCA card can be a young person's ticket to easily reach destinations across the region on participating agencies' buses, trains and ferries.