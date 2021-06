Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. A lot can change in a week. Before taking on the Philadelphia Union, the New York Red Bulls were on a two-match winning streak and appeared to be rounding into form. After a disheartening 1-0 defeat, Gerhard Struber’s team is facing more questions, without the help of Aaron Long to answer them. From the tundra of Twitter to the fields of Facebook and under the depths of Discord, a single ninth minute goal, scored mainly due to a goalkeeping error, has shaken the snow globe of New York soccer.