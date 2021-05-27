Cancel
Tellurian Signs 10-year LNG Sales Agreement Valued at US$12 Billion

By Streetwise Reports
streetwisereports.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural gas production, pipeline and LNG port operator Tellurian Inc. (TELL:NASDAQ) and Gunvor Singapore Pte. Ltd., today announced that the two companies have entered into "a liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for three million tonnes per annum (mtpa) for a ten year period." The firms indicated...

