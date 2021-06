We were really good defensively all day as we only had two strikeouts (the last two hitters of the game). Taylor Kurtz had a couple of plays at short that I think she is the only shortstop in southern Illinois who can make them (a double play at second and a deflection for an assist at first). Emily Ruppert also had a nice throw for an outfield assist at third. Addie Waggoner did a nice job of spotting her fastball as well, as Nashville can really swing the bat. Offensively, we had several girls contribute, as all nine girls hit a line drive at some point today, and we did a nice job of playing small ball. Ava Adcock had a great day at the plate, scoring 4 of our 8 runs. It was a good day, and we have another big day ahead of us tomorrow. Records: 7-4 (4-0 conference)