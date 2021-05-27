Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Zip It: How Cells Repair Leaking Membranes

By Evolution News
evolutionnews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembrane repair would have been necessary with the first cell. If by a most fantastic miracle scenario — against all probability — a protocell emerged from the primordial soup, it would be all over quickly if the membrane sprang a leak. Origin-of-life theorists often assume that membranes would spontaneously form...

evolutionnews.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Biology#Molecular Cell#Biogenesis#The Cell#Cell Membranes#Blood Vessels#Military Vessels#Muscle Tension#Protocells#The Embo Journal#Cooper Mcneil#Enzyme Army Table 1#Membrane Repair Proteins#Internal Membranes#Cellular Membranes#Membrane Damage#Membrane Holes#Mediates Membrane Repair#Muscle Cells#Membrane Integrity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Nutritiondailyhealthpost.com

Eating Foods High in Vitamin E Can Help Protect and Repair Damaged Immune Cells

Oxidative stress is well known to have a negative impact on your immune system(1) – which is a big part of why things that cause oxidative stress, such as UV radiation, pollution, drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes can accelerate the aging process, promoting the release of free radicals. But for the first time ever, researchers may have discovered that high enough doses of vitamin E can actually mitigate the damage that oxidative stress causes to immune system cells.
Sciencearxiv.org

Shear dynamics of confined membranes

We model the nonlinear response of a lubricated contact composed of a two-dimensional lipid membrane immersed in a simple fluid between two parallel flat and porous walls under shear. The nonlinear dynamics of the membrane gives rise to a rich dynamical behavior depending on the shear velocity. In quiescent conditions (i.e., absence of shear), the membrane freezes into a disordered labyrinthine wrinkle pattern. In the presence of shear, we find four different regimes depending on the shear rate. Regime I. For small shear, the labyrinthine pattern is still frozen, but exhibits a small drift which is mainly along the shear direction. In this regime, the tangential forces on the walls due to the presence of the membrane increase linearly with the shear rate. Regime II. When the shear rate is increased above a critical value, the membrane rearranges, and wrinkles start to align along the shear direction. This regime is accompanied by a sharp drop of the tangential forces on the wall. Regime III. For larger shear rates, the wrinkles align strongly along the shear direction, with a set of dislocation defects which assemble in pairs. The tangential forces are then controlled by the number of dislocations, and by the number of wrinkles between the two dislocations within each dislocation pairs. In this dislocation-dominated regime, the tangential forces in the transverse direction most often exceed those in the shear direction. Regime IV. For even larger shear, the membrane organizes into a perfect array of parallel stripes with no defects. The wavelength of the wrinkles is still identical to the wavelength in the absence of shear. In this final regime, the tangential forces due to the membrane vanish. These behaviors give rise to a non-linear rheological behavior of lubricated contacts containing membranes.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

First Evidence of Cell Membrane Molecules in Space

(Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock) The origin of life is one the great unanswered questions in science. One piece of this puzzle is that life started on Earth 4.5 billion years ago, just a few hundred million years after the formation of the Solar System, and involved numerous critical molecular components. How did all these components come to be available so quickly?
CancerEurekAlert

Researchers seek deeper understanding on how cells in the body operate

Cells sense and respond to the mechanical properties of the cellular microenvironment in the body. Changes in these properties, which occur in a number of human pathologies, including cancer, can elicit abnormal responses from cells. How the cells adapt to such changes in the mechanical microenvironment is not well understood.
CancerPhys.org

How human cells and pathogenic shigella engage in battle

One member of a large protein family that is known to stop the spread of bacterial infections by prompting infected human cells to self-destruct appears to kill the infectious bacteria instead, a new study led by UT Southwestern scientists shows. However, some bacteria have their own mechanism to thwart this attack, nullifying the deadly protein by tagging it for destruction.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows how human bodies develop from a single cell

New insights into how our bodies come into being from a single cell have been generated by researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute and the University of Cambridge. It is the first study of its kind to describe fetal development in humans by retracing how and when mutations are acquired during pregnancy. The team found higher rates of mutation in early cell divisions, with the ‘decision’ for whether cells become the fetus or become protective tissues like the placenta occurring much earlier than previously thought.
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

Better understanding membranes

Whether in desalination, water purification or CO2 separation, membranes play a central role in technology. The Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon has been working for several years on a new variant: it consists of special polymers that form pores of the same size on the nanometer scale. The materials to be separated, such as certain proteins, can literally slip through these pores. Because these separation layers are very thin and thus very fragile, they are bound to a spongey structure with much coarser pores, providing the structure with the necessary mechanical stability.
Cancerthedallasnews.net

Study on how cells in the body operate

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): Cells sense and respond to the mechanical properties of the cellular microenvironment in the body. Changes in these properties, which occur in a number of human pathologies, including cancer, can elicit abnormal responses from cells but how the cells adapt to such changes in the mechanical microenvironment is not well understood.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Strongest Evidence Yet Shows SARS-CoV-2 May Insert Itself Into The Human Genome

Our genome is a graveyard littered with genetic fragments of viruses that once plagued our ancestors. If a controversial claim by MIT researchers withstands the criticisms being leveled at it, the virus behind the current pandemic has a fair chance of joining them. Having a few chunks of virus code scattered among our genes doesn't necessarily mean the pandemic is here to stay. It could even go some way towards explaining why a handful of patients continue to test positive for COVID-19 long after recovery. But SARS-CoV-2 simply isn't equipped with the tools to bury itself in our genetic library, meaning it...
ScienceScience Daily

How is the genome like an open book? New research shows cells' 'library system'

The organization of the human genome relies on physics of different states of matter -- such as liquid and solid -- a team of scientists has discovered. The findings, which reveal how the physical nature of the genome changes as cells transform to serve specific functions, point to new ways to potentially better understand disease and to create improved therapies for cancer and genetic disorders.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Researchers discover how cells can survive in high salt concentrations

Cells have to constantly adapt to their surroundings in order to survive. A sudden increase in the environmental levels of an osmolyte, such as salt, causes cells to lose water and shrink. In a matter of seconds, they activate a mechanism that allows them to recover their initial water volume and avoid dying.
ScienceMedicalXpress

How the production of antibodies is regulated, one cell at a time

A study coordinated by Luís Graça, principal investigator at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM; Portugal) and Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Lisbon (FMUL) used lymph nodes, tonsils and blood to show how the cells that control production of antibodies are formed and act. The results, published in Science Immunology, unveil key aspects about the regulation of antibody production, with significant importance for diseases where antibody production is dysregulated such as autoimmune diseases or allergies.
ScienceScience Daily

Filter membrane renders viruses harmless

Researchers at ETH Zurich are developing a new filter membrane that is highly efficient at filtering and inactivating a wide variety of air-​borne and water-​borne viruses. Made from ecologically sound materials, the membrane has an appropriately good environmental footprint. Viruses can spread not only via droplets or aerosols like the...
CancerRegister Citizen

IPN researchers discover an anticancer bacteria in pulque

Researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in association with the Institut National de Recherche pour l'agriculture, l'alimentation et l'environnement (INRAE) of France obtained the patent for discovering a lactic acid bacteria anticancer properties that comes from pulque . According to a statement from the IPN , scientists María Elena...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Recovery of Purified RNA

Recovery of Purified RNA  Extraction and purification of RNA are required for numerous downstream molecular biology applications such as RT-PCR, qPCR, Western blotting, and RNA amplification. Porvair Sciences has launched the kits for rapid extraction of total RNA from a wide range of biological samples called the Chromatrap RNA Extraction Kit. The company claims the kit enables the extraction of up to 1000 µg of application-ready pure RNA in as little as 10 minutes. The kit was designed to allow scientists to process up to 107 cultured animal cells, 50 mg animal tissue, 0.5 mL blood, 250 mg plant material, 5 x 107 yeasts, or 5 x 108 bacteria in a single go.
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Pattern Formation and Cell Fate in Plant Development

The scientific perspective behind cell pattern formation involves observing both the commonly seen principles behind similar cell patterns seen in nature and the visible events of self-organization. Arabidopsis thaliana - a model organism for plant genetics. Image Credit: Tomas Vynikal/Shutterstock.com. The role of genetics. In developmental cell biology, the phrase...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop new method for sequencing single cells in an efficient manner

RNA sequencing is a powerful technology for studying cells and diseases. In particular, single-cell RNA sequencing helps uncover the heterogeneity and diversity of our body. This is the central technology of the "Human Cell Atlas" in its quest to map all human cells. However, single-cell RNA sequencing reaches its limits in very large projects, as it is time-consuming and very expensive. To address these challenges, scientists from the research group of Christoph Bock, principal investigator at the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and professor at the Medical University of Vienna, developed a new method for sequencing huge numbers of single cells in an efficient manner. The study has now been published in Nature Methods.