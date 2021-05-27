Cancel
Video Games

Uncle amiibo

Cover picture for the articleChat with Uncle amiibo to scan up to three amiibo that will then take five minutes each to go search for Power Moon locations. Once the Amiibo finds a Power Moon, the location is marked on your map. The 5-minute wait time is carried across all kingdoms. If you move...

Video Games
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Skyward Sword HD: Why the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo’s Functionality Feels Exploitative

On May 18, 2021, Nintendo announced the latest in its long line of collectible amiibo figures: the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo. Releasing alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the figure is undoubtedly well-crafted, and devoted collectors will definitely be happy to have one. Despite this, the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo has already attracted significant controversy, all of which pertains to its compatibility with Skyward Sword HD. Nintendo has confirmed that, by scanning the figure, players can instantly fast travel between the land and sky areas without having to reach a save point, and they can even create their own warp points using this feature. To be fair, it is a fairly minor mechanic, and many players will probably enjoy the game perfectly fine without it. Unfortunately, it nonetheless presents ethical concerns that cannot be easily glossed over. Simply put, the decision to hide a useful feature behind amiibo functionality is unfair for the consumer, as it forces players to pay for a mechanic that could have easily been included in the base game for free.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

What do amiibo do in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD?

Nintendo has just announced an absolutely BEAUTIFUL Princess Zelda and Loftwing amiibo is coming alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on July 16th! But just what the heck does it do in the game and will other amiibo work?. What does the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo do in...
Video GamesGamespot

Locking Zelda: Skyward Sword's Fast Travel Behind An Amiibo Is A Bummer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword arrives on Switch in July, and as Nintendo revealed this week, the game is launching alongside an elaborate new Amiibo depicting Zelda with her trusty Loftwing. This figure is much more detailed than many of the previous ones the company has released, and it carries a much steeper price tag than usual as a result. The higher asking price normally wouldn't ruffle consumer feathers considering that Amiibo are often more appealing to core players and enthusiast collectors, but it's the functionality the figure offers that makes it feel like a particularly egregious money grab.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

The Zelda & Loftwing amiibo is bad news for future Nintendo remakes

With Skyward Sword HD just around the corner, Nintendo recently unveiled a Zelda & Loftwing amiibo. It’s a real beauty, but it comes hand in hand with an ugly business practice. As the reveal trailer explains, this amiibo unlocks a new fast travel feature, letting players instantly teleport from the surface to the sky and back again. It’s a move that’s drawing criticism on social media, and for good reason. It’s a frustrating decision that doesn’t bode well for future Nintendo remakes and remasters.
NFLimore.com

Amiibo restocks: The latest amiibo stock updates & how to find them

Be ready with your credit card, these amiibo sell out fast. Every few months, Nintendo announces a brand new amiibo to go with the latest Switch game. The most notable right now is definitely the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo announced for Skyward Sword HD. However, Nintendo fans abound so they run out of stock quickly. You'll have far more luck purchasing online than you will going to stores in person. Here's where you can purchase the latest, hottest amiibo.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Pre-order your Skyward Sword Loftwing Amiibo and make sure you can fast travel

If you’re interested in this special Amiibo, pre-orders are beginning to go live now. Nintendo announced a special Skyward Sword Loftwing Amiibo to go along with the launch of the HD remaster in July yesterday. Of course, with the ability to fast travel locked to the trinket, many are not happy about the move, myself included. Locking an important quality of life update behind expensive physical DLC? That’s not the best move by any means, and I hope Nintendo will reflect and walk back on the decision.
Video GamesGamespot

Skyward Sword HD Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo: Preorder, Price, And Where To Buy

A new Amiibo figure is releasing alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on July 16, and it's already difficult to get your hands on. The Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo went up for preorder on May 19, first at Best Buy, then at GameStop--both times it sold out in a matter of minutes. If you're still hoping to buy the new Zelda Amiibo, you'll want to keep an eye on listings closely between now and launch, and you can check availability here in case it comes back into stock. We're also still waiting to see the Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo pop up at Amazon and any other stores.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Make no mistake, Nintendo’s Zelda: Skyward Sword amiibo unlock is a dirty play

Nintendo’s new amiibo unlock is a no-go. While we all await news on Breath of the Wild 2 with bated breath, Nintendo at least has something to keep Zelda fans occupied with the HD remaster release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. It’s due out in July, and in the run-up to the release a new fan collectible has been revealed: a special amiibo figure themed after the game.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Mii Weekly | Miitopia Champions, Mii Golf, & New Zelda Amiibo

TJ joins the battle as the force behind the Nintendo Wire original series: Smash Supremacy, Mii V Mii and Custom Conquest. You may know him better as one of his two alter egos: Hero TJ, the exuberant expression of TJ's inner child, and Dark TJ, the maligned manifestation of his shadow self.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Zelda News: New Zelda and Loftwing amiibo, Age of Calamity DLC, and brand new merch

Hey Zelda fans! Amanda is back with all the latest news in the Zelda-verse! This week, Amanda covers the latest merch and DLC that was announced. Starting off, Nintendo announced a brand new Zelda + Loftwing Amiibo that will allow players to teleport to the sky at any point in Skyward Sword HD. Wave one of the Expansion Pass DLC of Age of Calamity is set to release in June with Pulse of the Ancients. This wave includes new characters, weapons, challenges, and enemies. Wave two will be released in November and will add vignettes, playable characters, stages, and updated battle skills of existing characters. In Europe, players will be able to get some great preorder bonuses including a steelbook, keychain, and t-shirt. The Tokyo Nintendo store also has some new Korok and Skyward Sword merch releasing this summer.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

The Skyward Sword Amiibo Is Disappointing But Not Surprising

Locking Features Behind Amiibo Is Nothing New for Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is a game that is fondly remembered by only a few, myself included. It most often gets criticized for its motion controls, tedium, and fetch quests. Unlike immeasurable exploration given to us by Breath of the Wild, Skyward Sword is filled with backtracking through the same areas and completing dungeon after dungeon without much of a break. This can get time-consuming and irritating, a notion that Nintendo seems to agree with as they’ve finally included the option for you to fast travel from anywhere—only it’s locked behind a $25 plastic figure. Admittedly, for those like myself who already collect Amiibo, this is just a cool perk you get in addition to buying the figure, but there are millions of players who don’t want to shell out more for extra features.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Jiggle Physics 082: Starfield Exclusivity?; Deathloop; Nintendo amiibo

The JP crew discuss platform exclusivity and the possibility that Starfield may be an Xbox and Windows only title. They also preview Deathloop for PS5, talk about Nintendo's lack of clear strategy when it comes to amiibo, and more. Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
Video GamesTech Dirt

Unofficial Amiibo Guidebook Will Be Released With Changes To Appease Nintendo

Just a couple of weeks ago, we discussed a Kickstarter project for an unofficial guidebook to Nintendo's Amiibo product line. While no regular Techdirt reader could have possibly have been surprised that Nintendo issued threats and a DMCA on the project, it was a bit odd for two main reasons. First, Nintendo's main gripe appeared to be the use of some of the corporate iconography and other "design marks" proposed for use in the publication, rather than any wholesale copyright or trademark claim to literally everything in the book. Nuance of that kind is not the norm for the notably litigious and protective Nintendo. Second, this whole fight looked to be something of Nintendo shooting itself in the foot, as the project is essentially one giant advertisement for Amiibo products. Why in the world, we wondered at the time, would Nintendo not want such a book to be released to the public?
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Whole Amiibo Situation For Skyward Sword Is Getting Out Of Hand

What happens when you mix video game paywalls, physical objects, and scalpers? You get the "Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD" disaster that's happening right now. Nintendo announced that fast travel in the new remake of "Skyward Sword" would only be available with a specific amiibo. It's almost predictable what's happening now — scalpers took over, and the cost of the amiibo has skyrocketed.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Wishlist: Artist 3D prints a custom Smash Bros. Crash Bandicoot amiibo

E3 2021 is a little over a week away. And with its impending start comes a flurry of predictions. One that is almost a guarantee is an announcement of the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter. What I and many others are hoping for is Crash Bandicoot. The marsupial is represented on Switch, after all. A gamer artist who would love that reveal decided to will it into existence with a 3D print of a Smash Bros. Crash Bandicoot amiibo.
