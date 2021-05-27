Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Ep. 1904 Ron Paulian State Rep Takes Unpopular Positions and Succeeds

By Tom Woods
tomwoods.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve known Jeff Shipley since the 2008 Ron Paul days. He’s been keeping the flame of liberty alive in the Iowa state legislature for years. He’s made some predictable enemies and some unlikely friends, so we’re checking in on how it’s going. Sponsor. Harry’s, the official razor of the Tom...

tomwoods.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Paul
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebooks#Starter Set#Bluehost#Wp Engine#Freehistorycourse Com#New York Times#Libertyclassroom Com#Libertarians#Tomsfreebooks Com#Sponsor Harry#Blog#Guest#Free Publicity#Copy#Guide#Five Blade Razor#Shave Gel#Edition#Reliable Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicstomwoods.com

Ep. 1912 The Thomas Jefferson They’d Rather You Not Know About

Brion McClanahan and I discuss the ideas of Thomas Jefferson that the political and academic classes despite. BetterHelp offers professional counseling online at affordable prices. Get matched with your own licensed, professional therapist, to whom you can send a message anytime (and get timely responses), and have weekly video or phone sessions. Take 10% off your first month at BetterHelp.com/woods.
Minoritiesfloridianpress.com

Rick Scott Files Bill to Condemn Critical Race Theory

Florida Senator Rick Scott has introduced legislation to condemn the use and teaching of the “divisive” Critical Race Theory (CRT) in K-12 schools and in the training of teachers. The racism-based education concept has seen increased popularity and has been widely disseminated as a result of the civil unrest brought...
PoliticsChaffee County Times

State Rep. Hanks allegedly makes threat

Rep. Ron Hanks (R-Penrose), who began his term in the Colorado House District 60 seat in January, allegedly made a threat to House Republican leader Rep. Hugh McKean (R-Loveland) Friday night after a caucus meeting. According to Colorado Politics, Hanks reportedly wanted to continue a 9-hour filibuster on HB21-1312 Insurance...
Aerospace & Defenseclearwaterprogress.com

State Rep. Giddings files for lt. gov. race

State Representative Priscilla Giddings (R-D7) announced last Friday, May 21, she has filed paperwork to run for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. “I am running for Lieutenant Governor because Idaho deserves to be represented by a proven conservative,” she stated in a prepared release. “Idahoans know what they’ll get with me, I have the record to prove it. As lieutenant governor, I will be a champion for limited government, a fighter for our Second Amendment rights, a tireless advocate for the unborn,” declared Giddings.
Charles City, IAkchanews.com

State Rep. Prichard Says Legislature Had No Wins for COVID Assistance

The 2021 Iowa legislative session ended almost three ways later than scheduled and District 52 State Representative Todd Prichard (D) of Charles City says the Republican-led legislature still wasn’t able to provide Iowans enough assistance to get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Prichard says a return to normal could’ve happened quicker...
PoliticsWKHM

State Rep. Lightner Introduces Bills For Corrections Employees

State Rep. Sarah Lightner today led the Michigan House in approving a plan to create a Corrections Employee Wellness Board to ensure the men and women who work in Michigan’s prison system have access to mental health support and other wellness programs. Lightner’s plan, House Bills 4467 and 4468 would...
Electionsvandaliaradio.com

State Rep Wilhour votes for Ethics bill but blasts Democrats

While State Representative Blaine Wilhour did vote for the Ethics Bill, he blasted Democrats saying they are happy with the way things have been. The bill would give The Legislative Inspector General the ability to issue subpoenas for lawmakers without getting approval from the General Assembly.
Politicsillinoisnewsnow.com

Rep. Andrew Chesney on Proposed State Constitutional Amendment

The Illinois House gave final approval Wednesday to a proposal asking voters to enshrine a “fundamental right” to unionism and collective bargaining in the state constitution, a Democratic slap at departed anti-union GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner and a move that could boost labor turnout for the party in next year’s midterm elections.
Pennsylvania StateSun-Gazette

Pa. state reps join abortion ban effort

A new push to restrict abortion rights in Pennsylvania comes as other states pass similar laws, and as the Supreme Court prepares to hear a potentially monumental case. State lawmakers moved three anti-abortion bills through committee last week and onto the floor for possible votes. And while there’s little chance they would make it into law over Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto, they underscore a sense of opportunity among anti-abortion activists nationwide.
West Branch, IAWest Branch Times

Ernst rep taking questions in WB

A representative of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will visit the West Branch Public Library 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Full text is available only to subscribers. If you are currently a subscriber, click here to access the E-Edition. To subscribe to the print edition (which includes E-Edition access),...
U.S. Politicsgophouse.org

Rep. Bollin named to National Conference of State Legislatures executive committee

State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township has been appointed to serve on the executive committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL). NCSL represents the legislatures in the states, territories, and commonwealths of the United States. Its mission is to advance the effectiveness, independence, and integrity of legislatures in support of state sovereignty and protection from unfunded federal mandates.
Bow, NHConcord Monitor

Letter: Muriel Hall for state rep

I lived in Bow for 65 years and feel a strong connection to the town and residents. I recommend Muriel Hall for NH State Representative for Bow and Dunbarton without hesitation. As one of her teaching colleagues for 23 years, I witnessed firsthand her civic engagement and experience with legislative issues. Muriel is a proud lifetime member of the National Education Association, the nation’s largest professional organization for employees. She has served on the NEA Government Relations committee that deals directly with public education and workers’ rights legislation for more than 10 years.
Jackson County, MNLakefield Standard

Local rep takes stand for restaurant, bar owners

Jackson County’s local congressional representative is standing up for restaurant and bar owners in his district. U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn last week led his Republican colleagues on the House Small Business Committee, including ranking member Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri in sending a letter to U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman responding to the SBA’s May 18 publication announcing the preemptive closure of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Portal on May 24 — action, Hagedorn said, which would effectively shut out “non-priority” restaurant and bar owners from receiving funding.
Annapolis, MDgoodmenproject.com

United States: We Must Succeed in Preventing a Climate Catastrophe

Addressing the climate crisis is central to U.S. foreign policy, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He called it central to the national security of the United States and countries around the world, ahead of a U.S.-hosted Leaders Summit on Climate April 22–23. “This is already an all-hands-on-deck effort across...
Jefferson City, MOmymoinfo.com

State Rep. Becky Ruth on House Bill 661

(Jefferson City) State Representative Becky Ruth was able to get a few of her sponsored bills to Governor Parson’s desk to be signed into law. One of those is House Bill 661. Ruth says there is verbiage added to this bill to crack down on those that have a Commercial Motor Vehicle license that break the law….especially those involved with human trafficking.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Rep. Jennifer Konfrst seeking House minority leader position

House Democrats say Windsor Heights Rep. Jennifer Konfrst will run to replace Rep. Todd Prichard as the House minority leader. Rep. Marti Anderson and Rep. Jo Oldson, both Democrats from Des Moines, said Konfrst had called them about her plan to run for House minority leader. Prichard, D-Charles City, announced Wednesday that he would be […] The post Iowa Rep. Jennifer Konfrst seeking House minority leader position appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cheshire County, NHKeene Sentinel

Jewish lawmakers decry white supremacy after state rep targeted

Jewish members of the N.H. House of Representatives, including several in the Cheshire County delegation, are speaking out against white supremacy after a state representative was targeted in a racist attack last week. Responding to that incident — when the National Socialist Club, a white nationalist group, wrote on social...
Politicswortfm.org

Is “Socialism” Still a Dirty Word?

For most of America, the Democratic Socialists of America first entered mainstream consciousness in 2016 when Vermont Senator and DSA-endorsed presidential candidate Bernie Sanders ran a surprisingly strong campaign to challenge Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination. Two years later, the unheralded Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with DSA support, knocked off Democratic Caucus Chair and 10-term Congressman Joe Crowley in a New York congressional primary. Ocasio-Cortez’s victory thrust the Democratic Socialists of America into the national spotlight. Suddenly, it seemed, “socialism” was no longer a pariah in American politics. The roots of the DSA, however, run much deeper. Joshua Kluever is a Ph.D. candidate in history at the State University of New York at Binghamton, and is a scholar of socialism in American politics.