Ep. 1904 Ron Paulian State Rep Takes Unpopular Positions and Succeeds

State Representative Priscilla Giddings (R-D7) announced last Friday, May 21, she has filed paperwork to run for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. “I am running for Lieutenant Governor because Idaho deserves to be represented by a proven conservative,” she stated in a prepared release. “Idahoans know what they’ll get with me, I have the record to prove it. As lieutenant governor, I will be a champion for limited government, a fighter for our Second Amendment rights, a tireless advocate for the unborn,” declared Giddings.