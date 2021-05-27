Wildcats sweep O-K Green champ; showdowns ahead?
The Wayland varsity softball team is about to enter the home stretch of its comeback season with an overall record of 27-3. The Lady Wildcats Wednesday took both ends of a doubleheader against O-K Green Conference champion Zeeland West 4-1 and 14-0 and they have only a doubleheader versus Muskegon Oakridge Thursday, June 3, before they play showdown softball in the Division 2 district tournament on the home field, where if you lose, you go home.townbroadcast.com