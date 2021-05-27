newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayland, MI

Wildcats sweep O-K Green champ; showdowns ahead?

By David Young
townbroadcast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wayland varsity softball team is about to enter the home stretch of its comeback season with an overall record of 27-3. The Lady Wildcats Wednesday took both ends of a doubleheader against O-K Green Conference champion Zeeland West 4-1 and 14-0 and they have only a doubleheader versus Muskegon Oakridge Thursday, June 3, before they play showdown softball in the Division 2 district tournament on the home field, where if you lose, you go home.

townbroadcast.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkins, MI
City
Otsego, MI
City
Wayland, MI
City
Wolverine, MI
City
Three Rivers, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Wayland, MI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcat#Titans#Bulldogs#The Division#Home Field#Home Run#Zeeland West 4 1#Wolverine Conference#The Lady Vikings#Plainwell#Oakleigh#Lady Wildcats#Slugger#Rbis#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Wayland, MItownbroadcast.com

So just how good are the 16-2 Lady Wildcat softballers?

So just how good is the Wayland High School girls’ varsity softball team this spring?. The Lady Wildcats defeated Jenison 13-2 Friday afternoon in a non-league matchup to run their overall season record to 16-2. They are the heavy favorites to regain the O-K Gold Conference title that eluded them two years ago, but how do they stay up against the elite around the state?
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game. Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan State football welcomes 14 new additions to campus

Monday was another big day in the makeover of Michigan State’s football roster. Fourteen new faces officially began the summer semester, with 11 newcomers on campus from the NCAA transfer portal as well as three freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class. A team spokesman confirmed the arrival of 14 players,...
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Will Michigan State football finally have 1,000-yard receiver in 2021?

It’s been a while since Michigan State football had a 1,000-yard receiver. No receiver really approached that number last season because of the pandemic-shortened schedule and Cody White came close in 2019 with 922 yards. Even the great Felton Davis III didn’t reach that mark and his final season was cut short with an injury so he didn’t get a fair shot after a breakout year in 2017.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

2023 OT Joey Su'a picks up big MSU offer

Michigan State has sent out a 2023 offensive tackle Joey Su'a. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound received the offer by reaching out to Michigan State first, due to a family connection that has long intrigued him about possibly playing at MSU. Georgia, Oregon, and Maryland also offered Su'a in the past week.
Wayland, MItownbroadcast.com

WHS boys 4th in Gold meet; Lady Wildcats finish 7th

The Wayland High School boys’ varsity track team placed fourth in the O-K Gold Conference meet Friday at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids. The guys accumulated 75 points, one more than Ottawa Hills. Forest Hills Eastern was league champion with 131. The girls’ squad settled for seventh with 36.6 points....
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Hutchins laments Michigan's NCAA Tournament selection: 'Clearly there's a little bias'

The Michigan softball team was shown its path to the 2021 Women's College World Series during Sunday evening's selection show, and the Wolverines didn't like what they saw. Michigan was selected to travel out to Seattle, where it will join a regional that also includes No. 16 Washington, Seattle and Portland State. Though the Wolverines will be the regional's second seed, they will be the ones traveling more than 2,000 miles, the ones playing in front of opposing crowds and the ones adjusting to a different time zone.
Wayland, MItownbroadcast.com

Lady Wildcats in driver’s seat to regain O-K Gold title

With three doubleheaders left this season, the Wayland High School varsity softball team is closing in on regaining the O-K Gold Conference championship. The Lady Wildcats, on a mission this spring, swept a doubleheader Tuesday at home against Forest Hills Eastern, 15-0 and 22-0, to hike their league record to 8-0. Among their victories was a twin bill sweep of Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, which was the team that halted Wayland’s perennial streak of league dominance in 2019.
Wayland, MItownbroadcast.com

Wildcat boys take 4-3 mark into O-K Gold track meet

The Wayland boys’ varsity track team scored a resounding 97-39 victory over O-K Gold Conference rival Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills Tuesday, but the girls’ squad was defeated 86-51. The highlight for the boys was outstanding individual performances. Ian Thompson captured the 100-meter dash and the long jump. Tim Wierckz took...
Wayland, MItownbroadcast.com

Former Wildcat stars with WHAC champion Aquinas

Wayland High School graduate Leigha Morse is the senior catcher on the Aquinas College Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference championship team, which has qualified for the national softball tournament. Morse was an all-state performer for Wayland during her high school career and she has been a consistent starter for the Saints.
Wayland, MItownbroadcast.com

Lady Wildcats belatedly cut down the nets as champs

Members of the Wayland girls’ varsity basketball team won O-K Gold Conference, District and Regional championships this past winter, but never enjoyed the traditional cutting ceremony they bring. So the girls and head coach Wes Hudson did just that at their banquet Wednesday evening outdoors to avoid having to wear the dreaded masks because of Covid-19. They went inside the gym and each team member took turns in taking part in the time-honored activity.
Wayland, MItownbroadcast.com

Lady Wildcats’ JV softball team wins invitational

Though the terrific exploits of the Wayland High School softball team seem to be well known, the Lady Wildcat junior varsity showed its prowess Saturday by taking first in the Wayland Invitational. Coach Coralie Ritz Miller’s group finished first among four teams, including Hopkins, Hastings and Zeeland.
Wayland, MItownbroadcast.com

Lady Wildcats improve to 3-5 after 2 dual match wins

The Wayland High School girls’ varsity tennis team now owns a 3-5 overall dual meet record after defeating O-K Gold Conference opponents Kenowa Hills and Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills. The Lady Wildcats also beat Hastings in their season opener in a non-league match. They play at Otsego next Monday in...
Wayland, MItownbroadcast.com

Two ‘Cat distance runners surprise in double dual

Thornapple Kellogg and Kenowa Hills came to town to take on Wayland in an OK-Gold Conference double dual meet. The local boys emerged victorious, but the girls fell short. Perhaps the biggest development of the day was a surprisingly strong showing by two Wildcats in distance events. Freshman Isaac Dyer won the 1600- and 3200-meter running events with times of 4:56 and 11:05, respectively.
Wayland, MItownbroadcast.com

Lady Wildcats serve notice they’ve regained chops

The word is spreading all over West Michigan that the Wayland softball program is back with a vengeance. The Lady Wildcats, who in 2019 suffered through their first losing season since Hector was a pup, hiked their overall season record to 11-2 Saturday by defeating three opponents, Mt. Pleasant, Grand Haven and Caledonia to capture the trophy in the annual Wayland Invitational.