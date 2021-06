Six cases of grand theft (auto) reported: at 7:17 a.m. on Blanding Avenue; at 8:36 a.m. on McSherry Way; at 9:07 a.m. on Marina Village Parkway; at 10:28 a.m. on Oak Park Drive; at 10:51 a.m. on Marina Village; and at 11:23 p.m. on Minturn Street. Grand theft reported at...