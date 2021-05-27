$1.9 million federal grant awarded for eastern Ky. water/sewer improvements
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A $1.9 million federal grant will go toward building water and sewer infrastructure at Wolf Pit Industrial Park in Pike County. Both Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., made that announcement Thursday about the grant from the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA). The grant was awarded to the Pike County Fiscal Court for the infrastructure improvements.www.wsaz.com