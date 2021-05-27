$1.9 million federal grant awarded for eastern Ky. water/sewer improvements

This past weekend, Eastern Kentuckians lost a prominent Appalachian activist and healthcare pioneer as Pike County native and Floyd County mainstay Eula Hall passed away. On Saturday, May 8, Eastern Kentucky said goodbye to Eula Hall, as she passed away at her residence. Hall, age 93, of Craynor, widow of McKinley Hall, was born Oct. 29, 1927 in Greasy Creek, Pike County and since, has often been referred to as a "hero," "legend" and many other celebratory adjectives for the trailblazing role she played throughout Eastern Kentucky.