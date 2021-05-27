Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockdale County, GA

Covington man charged in drug-related double murders in Rockdale County

On Common Ground News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockdale County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a 22-year-old Covington man in connection with the double murders—a woman and man whose bodies were found in a vehicle on a remote road in Conyers. Both of the 22-year-old victims were shot multiple times, authorities said. Javon S. Price was charged with murder...

ocgnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conyers, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Crime & Safety
Conyers, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Rockdale County, GA
Covington, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Snellville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#At Scene Of Shooting#Double Murder#Under Investigation#Rockdale County Sheriff#Murder Authorities#Man#Drug#Investigators#Bruce Road#Surveillance Cameras#Video Footage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Covington, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Officer Matt Holbrook credited with saving the life of a choking child

COVINGTON — A Covington family is expressing their appreciation to the Covington Police Department and Officer Matt Holbrook for quick action that saved their toddler’s life. Holbrook and other officers from the D Team responded to a May 2 to North Street where a toddler was reported to be choking....
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 4-10, 2021:. ♦ Mekhi Fisher, 18, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; fleeing/attempting...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole. • Alexis Edgardo Aguilar-Guzman, 24, Turner Lake Road, Covington; failure to appear. • Ladarious Quintrell Boswell, 28, Puckett Street,...
Newton County, GACovington News

Former Newton sheriff recalled as "consummate professional"

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sheriff Ezell Brown recalled his predecessor, Joe Nichols, asking him in 2020 if a street sign bearing Nichols' name near the sheriff's office’s Alcovy Road headquarters was still in place. "My reply was, 'You built the jail. They named the street after you. It will forever be...
Newton County, GAfox5atlanta.com

Police arrest 'dangerous' man accused of crimes against children

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement officials said they arrested a man described as dangerous and accused of committing crimes against children. Authorities said Ronnie Floyd Maxwell is behind bars after he was apprehended Saturday. Newton County deputies arrested Maxwell after putting out a public plea for information. The Newton...
Conyers, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT Vehicle Make: GMC Year: 2001 Model: Sierra Vehicle ID #: 2GTEC19T611210415 Vehicle License #: State: Present location of vehicle: 1911 Old Covington Rd Conyers, GA 30013 You are hereby notified that a petition was filed in the Magistrate Court of Rockdale County to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. Anyone with an ownership interest in this vehicle may file an answer to this petition on or before: 05/21/2021. Answer forms may be found in the Magistrate Court Clerk's office located at: 874 N Main St NW Conyers GA 30012 Forms may also be obtained online at www.georgia magistratecouncil.com. 915-35457, 5/12,19,2021.
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF ROCKDALE, STATE OF GEORGIA SHANTERRIOUS R.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF ROCKDALE, STATE OF GEORGIA SHANTERRIOUS R. WHITEHEAD Plaintiff CIVIL ACTION VS FILE NO. 2021-CV-1490-M KIRKLAND JUSTIN JARVIS Defendant NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO: KIRKLAND JUSTIN JARVIS, Address unknown You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking Divorce was filed against you in the Rockdale Superior Court on April 8, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of Summons by publication entered by the Court on April 9, 2021, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Plaintiff's attorney, Sharon L. Barksdale, whose address is P. O. Box 81084, Conyers, GA 30013, an Answer to the Complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the Order for Publication. Witness, the Hon. Robert F. Mumford, Judge, Rockdale Superior Court. This 6th day of May, 2021. Clerk, Rockdale Superior Court Rockdale Judicial Circuit 909-35844 5/12 19 26 6/2 2021.
Covington, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Suspect in shooting of elderly woman in Covington turns himself in

COVINGTON - The suspect in the May 3 shooting of a 70-year-old Covington woman turned himself in at the Newton County Detention Center on May 5. Isaiah McKester Gilbert, 20, of Covington, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and one count of criminal damage to property.
Newton County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Sheriff's Office searching for suspect wanted for crimes against children

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with multiple crimes against children. The suspect, Ronnie Floyd Maxwell, was the subject of a search conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night in the Ga. Highway 142 area. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Maxwell is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is cautioned not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.