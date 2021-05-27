Anna Akana Joins Emma Roberts In Rom Com ‘About Fate’

As I'm sitting here writing this, I'm annoyed. After getting a lovely gel manicure about a week and a half ago (on that was still going strong up until about two seconds ago), my thumb just ripped in two. Or to be more specific and less dramatic, my thumbnail caught on something, ripped, and I couldn't resist going rogue and completely tearing it off so that my left thumbnail is about half the length of the right. (Sorry for that sordid visual.) Of course, this probably wouldn't be a problem if I wasn't a nail addict who polishes and lacquers up weekly like it's going out of style, never picks up a cuticle oil even though I have countless gorgeous elixirs sitting on my night table, and notoriously peels off gel. (If you don't know what that last part is, we'll enlighten you below—it's not good.)