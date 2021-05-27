Cancel
Movies

Anna Akana Joins Emma Roberts In Rom Com ‘About Fate’

By Justin Kroll
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Akana has joined Emma Roberts in About Fate. Thomas Mann and Lewis Tan are also on board. The film was written by Tiffany Paulsen and will be directed by Marius Weisberg. The romantic comedy tells a tale of two people who believe in love, but seem to never...

