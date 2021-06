In December, Kathy Fletcher, a lifelong Martin County, Kentucky, resident and mother, found her water was shut off. When it came back on, something was wrong with it. Fletcher remembers that after she showered, her skin and nails felt completely dried out. The water smelled acrid, like chemicals. For years, Fletcher has been frustrated by events like this — frequent main breaks and shutoffs, low pressure, smelly and discolored water — and to top it off, repeated rate increases from the Martin County Water District.