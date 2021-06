At approximately 5:00 pm Attala Central Fire, Sallis Volunteers, and Attala County Deputies were called to a vehicle rollover on Hwy. 14 West approx. 2.5 miles off of Hwy. 43 South. Officials arrived on scene at 5:11 pm and there were no signs of entrapment but multiple injuries were reported. Emergency Services were called to the scene due to the driver complaining of back and neck injuries.