newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Two-Part Animation Series; Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps Beginning This Summer

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today’s Sonic Central live stream, Sega revealed a two-part short-form animation series called Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps. This series features full dialogue and a voice cast, including Roger Craig Smith reprising his role as Sonic. Episode 1 of the series is stated to go live this Summer,...

noisypixel.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Craig Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Colors#Sega#Live Stream#Sonic Central#Sega#Rise#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

INJUSTICE Confirmed As Next DC Animated Movie; BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN, PART TWO Release Date Revealed

Warner Bros. Animation has just confirmed that Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two will be released on July 27 on Digital and August 11 on Blu-ray. That's great news after yesterday's trailer, while it's been confirmed the movie is going to be rated R for some violence and bloody images. The special features have also been revealed by the studio, and with that comes a surprise, stealth announcement about the next big DC Animated Universe adventure.
MoviesICV2

DWAYNE JOHNSON IN 'SUPER-PETS'; ANIMATED DRIZZT SHORT; BRUCE TIMM'S NEW 'BATMAN' SERIES; NEW 'SPIDEY' PRE-SCHOOL SERIES; 'MECH CADETS' SERIES, 'BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN, PART TWO'

A raft of geek animation news broke in the last few days and we round it up here. Dwayne Johnson is set to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in the upcoming animated feature DC’s League of Super-Pets, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film has been in development since 2018 (see "Super-Pets on the Big Screen"), but is now apparently on a fast track; release is planned for May 20, 2022. Jared Stern (The LEGO Batman Movie) wrote the script and is co-directing with Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero).
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Announced, Releases on September 7th

Just like the leaked listings promised, Sega has revealed Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 platformer. It will be releasing on September 7th for $40. Pre-orders are currently live with the added bonus of a key-chain for Baby Sonic (from the recent live-action film). Check out the trailer below.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate revealed during Sonic Central stream

Today’s a big day for gaming news, and it all kicked off with a completely Sonic-focused stream from Sega. Throughout the stream, announcements were made for the blue blur, including a remastered version of Sonic Colors. Titled Sonic Colors Ultimate, the game is currently available for pre-order and will release on September 7, 2021.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Sonic Colors Ultimate remaster is coming out in September

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sonic, Sega has announced Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster of one of the better 3D Sonic games. The game will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC later this year on 7th September. Those deciding to pick up the Digital Deluxe editiion will...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate official announcement, screenshots – pricing, Rival Rush mode

SEGA has put out an official announcement for the just-announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate. We have confirmation on pricing, a new Rival Rush mode, and more. Sonic fans, get ready to Color the Universe! Today, as part of Sonic Central, SEGA unveiled Sonic Colors: Ultimate, an adrenaline-pumping upgrade on the iconic 2010 platformer, Sonic Colors. Developed by the award-winning studio, Blind Squirrel Entertainment, Sonic Colors: Ultimate brings a fresh hue to the celebrated game with stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements, providing players the ultimate Sonic experience. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to release both digitally and physically on September 7, 2021 starting at $39.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One Consoles and Nintendo Switch, with a digital-only release on PC via the Epic Games Store. For a limited time, Sonic fans can pre-order the Sonic Colors: Ultimate physical edition and get access to an exclusive baby Sonic keychain.
Video Gamespsu.com

New Sonic The Hedgehog Collection Rumored For Series’ 30th Anniversary

SEGA is celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, it’s hotly tipped to release a new collection featuring multiple games in the Blue Blur’s illustrious career. French retailer Sogamely has posted up a listing for Sonic Collection EU version for the PS4, which ties in with...
Video GamesGamespot

Sonic Colors Ultimate Preorders Are Live: Release Date, Bonuses, And More

Sega's 30th-anniversary stream for Sonic the Hedgehog brought a bunch of announcements, including a remaster of Sonic Colors, a 2010 platformer that originally appeared on Wii and Nintendo DS. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will release on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 7. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is available to preorder now at multiple retailers, and you get a cute bonus by securing your copy early.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is rail-grinding to PC this September, new game in 2022

During the Sonic Central livestream earlier today, Sega confirmed a rumor that had been zipping around for a while. Sonic Colors, which launched for the Nintendo Wii back in 2010, is releasing on PC — as Sonic Colors: Ultimate. The game heads to PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7. Following the reveal, Sega also unveiled an animated show based on the game: Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps. The show comes out this summer, and stars Roger Craig Smith. Sega also ended the presentation by teasing a new Sonic game coming in 2022.
ComicsPolygon

Lupin III anime is coming back for Part 6

A new Lupin III anime is about to steal its way onto television. Revealed on Wednesday via an official website and teaser trailer, Lupin III: Part VI has been announced as a part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the first Lupin III anime series that premiered on October 24, 1971.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sonic is back: new Team Sonic game, Sonic Colors remaster and more

Sonic never left. SEGA has confirmed the schedule of productions that it has in hand in relation to the most popular character of the Japanese firm. The celebration of 30 years of the blue hedgehog was translated into a battery of news, among which the new production of the Sonic Team stands out, the remastering of Sonic Colors and much more.