Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lincoln Gold Announces Oversubscription of Private Placement

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE News
ACCESSWIRE News
 7 days ago

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated May 5, 2021, its previously announced private placement will be oversubscribed. The Company now proposes to issue up to 2,770,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $415,500. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be primarily used towards the mine operations permitting process for the Pine Grove Gold Project in Nevada, a pre-feasibility study and for general working capital purposes.

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE News

ACCESSWIRE News

3
Followers
0
Post
447
Views
ABOUT

[3:46 PM] Ije Kanu ACCESSWIRE is a newswire industry that provides regional, national and global news to clients around the world, hence leading the way in social engagement, targeting and analytics. Our mission is to be the storytelling platform of choice, and we provide news from various top industries ranging from Technology to Healthcare, Telecommunication, Banking and Entertainment.

 https://accesswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Mine#Exchange Plans#Program Management#Operations Management#Project Management#The Company Rrb#Lmg#The Private Placement#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Canadian#Company#Units#Finders#U S Persons#National Instrument#Usfs#Shawinigan Quebec#Gross Proceeds#Distribution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Kingfisher Metals Announces Closing of $4.6 Million Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR) ('Kingfisher' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the closing of its upsized marketed best efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4.6 million (the 'Offering'). The Offering was led by PI Financial Corp. (the 'Agent') as sole bookrunner.
Businessdallassun.com

A2Z Smart Technologies Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placements for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of CAD$10.65 million

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology, today announced (further to its press releases of April 9, 2021, May 11, 2021 and May 14, 2021) that it has received final TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') approval to its two previously announced private placements (collectively, the 'Offering'). The Offering resulted in the issuance of an aggregate of 3,916,986 units (the 'Units') at a price of CAD$2.72 per Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD$10.65 million. Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company (each a 'Unit Share') and one common share purchase warrant (the 'Warrant'). 663,299 of the Unit Shares are restricted until September 15, 2021 and 3,253,687 of the Unit Shares are restricted until September 29, 2021. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each a 'Warrant Share'), upon payment to the Company of CAD$3.68 per Warrant Share. 663,299 of the Warrants shall expire on April 14, 2023 and 3,253,687 shall expire on May 28, 2023. A finder's fee of CAD$563,737 was paid in connection with the Offering.
BusinessBusiness Insider

New Stratus Energy Announces Management and Board of Directors Changes and $10 Million Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSXV: NSE) ("New Stratus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wade Felesky as President of the Corporation and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Felesky was most recently Head of Investment Banking at Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and previously Co-Head of Energy Investment Banking at GMP Securities L.P. He has over 25 years of investment banking experience and has been involved as an agent and advisor to the New Stratus team since 2004.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ISIGN Media Announces Receipt Of Final Tranche Of $200,000 Related To Its Previously Announced Private Placement Of $400,000

TORONTO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that it has received the final tranche of $200,000 towards the completion of its previously announced non-brokered offering ("Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $400,000.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Provenance Gold Announces Corporate Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate update on its three gold and silver exploration properties located in Nevada, USA. The Company's focus in Nevada is based on several key factors:
EconomyBusiness Insider

First Energy Metals Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering "). The Offering consisted of the sale of $771,299.76 flow-through units ("FT Units ") by way of issuing 2,003,376 shares at $0.385 per FT Unit and the sale of $228,700.24 hard dollar units ("HD Units ") by way of issuing 682,687 shares at $0.335 per HD Unit.
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

VanGold to Become Guanajuato Silver Company, Ltd. - Stock Symbol to be GSVR

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / VanGold Mining Corp. (the 'Company' or 'VanGold') (TSXV:VGLD)(OTCQX:VGLDF) is pleased to announce that it will change its name to Guanajuato Silver Company, Ltd. ('Guanajuato Silver'), and that it has reserved the stock symbol GSVR with the TSX Venture Exchange. Name Change:
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wedgemount Signs Option Agreement to Acquire Friendly Lake - Deer Lake Copper-Gold Property in South-Central B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the 'Agreement') to acquire the Friendly Lake-Deer Lake copper-gold property ('Friendly' or the 'Project') in south-central British Columbia. Friendly becomes Wedgemount's third copper focused exploration property in one of BC's most prolific copper belts. Under the terms of the Agreement, Wedgemount may acquire up to 100% of Friendly, subject to a 3% net smelter return ('NSR'), 50% of which can be repurchased by the Company.
Businessresourceworld.com

Marvel Receives First Assays 2021, at Blackfly Gold Project, Atikokan, Ontario

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T1), (IMTFF: OTC PINKS); (“Marvel” or the “Company”) is pleased to report it has received its first assay results from its 2021 exploration program on the Blackfly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario. The Marvel geological team has conducted the initial prospecting, field mapping and sampling, and has now received the first batch of 78 assays. A further 180 samples have been submitted for analyses at Actlabs of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Alaska Stateresourceworld.com

Kenorland Commences Maiden Diamond Drill Program at the Healy Project in Alaska

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD) (FSE:3WQ0) (“Kenorland” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Healy Project (the “Project”), located within Alaska’s prolific Goodpaster mining district. This maiden diamond drill program will consist of approximately 4,000 meters over 10 holes, testing 3 target areas defined by strong gold in soil anomalism. The drill program is scheduled to last approximately two months and will be completed near the end of July.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cordoba Minerals Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces that Cordoba has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (refer to Cordoba's news release dated May 20, 2021). In connection with the closing of this tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,823,685 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to its majority shareholder, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. ("Ivanhoe Electric"; previously High Power Exploration Inc.1) at a price of $1.10 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $2,006,053.50 (the "Lead Order").
BusinessBusiness Insider

Silver Viper Closes $4.5Million First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its $6 million private placement announced on May 25, 2021 (the "Offering"), issuing 9,717,061 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.47 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.57 million.
Economyaustinnews.net

Ximen Mining Engages Both Masse Environmental and Ecoscape Environmental Consultants for Hydrology at Kenville Gold Mine Nelson BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') is pleased to announce that Nelson-based Masse Environmental Consultants Ltd. and Ecoscape Environmental Consultants Ltd. of Kelowna, B.C. have been engaged for technical services related to the Kenville Gold Mine. Masse has been...
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

NV Gold Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "8NV", effective June 1, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lumen Announces Proposed Private Offering Of Senior Notes

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (LUMN) announced that, subject to market conditions, it plans to offer $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of fixed-rate, unsecured Senior Notes (the "New Notes") in a proposed private offering that will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").
Economyhospitality-on.com

Accor Acquisition Company announces its private placement and listing on Euronext Paris

Accor Acquisition Company (AAC), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) sponsored by Accor, has raised €300 million; in a private placement of Units to be listed on Euronext Paris, for the purpose of acquiring businesses active in sectors adjacent to Accor’s core hospitality business, including Food and Beverage, Flexible Working, Wellness, Entertainment & Events and Travel Technology.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Gabriel Resources Ltd. Private Placement & Convertible Note Maturity Notice

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ('Gabriel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive subscription agreements with certain investors in connection with a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of up to 30,444,800 common shares of the Company ('Common Share') at a price of $0.245 per Common Share ('Purchase Price') for gross proceeds of up to US$6.0 million (approximately $7.5 million), subject to stock exchange and other approvals as applicable.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Avidian Extends Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO,...