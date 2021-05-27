Lincoln Gold Announces Oversubscription of Private Placement
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated May 5, 2021, its previously announced private placement will be oversubscribed. The Company now proposes to issue up to 2,770,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $415,500. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be primarily used towards the mine operations permitting process for the Pine Grove Gold Project in Nevada, a pre-feasibility study and for general working capital purposes.www.accesswire.com