Visiting Campus

Growing up in Thailand, graduating MBA student Paii Chaaum saw firsthand how agriculture is “highly dependent on uncontrollable weather.”. “Farmers lost all their crops due to drought and flood,” the Illinois State University master’s student continued. “Climate change is one of the reasons that the situation has worsened in this past decade. Losses from climate risks can be mitigated by insurance and hedging activities. However, smallholder farmers don’t actively engage in these activities due to several reasons, such as lack of trust, unaffordability, and unfamiliarity. I truly believe that if we can effectively communicate the needs and potential benefits of risk management to the farmers, they will voluntarily opt-in because they rely on their crops for their living and the consequences of a failed harvest are severe.”