Normal, IL

Visiting Campus

heartland.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an individual campus visit, prospective students can meet with an admissions representative, receive a tour of campus, learn about the financial aid process, scholarship opportunities and get your enrollment questions answered. Information Night. Virtual Information Night. At Information Night, you can get information about scholarships and financial aid, discover...

www.heartland.edu
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Normal, ILilbusinessdaily.com

At Normal Community West, 91 percent of students graduate high school

About 92 percent of ninth graders in 2020 were "on track" to graduate at Normal Community West High School, where the four-year graduation rate was 91 percent that year, according to the latest Illinois schools report card by the Illinois State Board of Education. Simultaneously, 5 percent of 10th graders,...
Normal, ILPantagraph

Watch now: Diploma walk gives Heartland grads an in-person option

NORMAL — Different times call for different traditions, and Heartland Community College found a way to give its graduates an in-person experience even though commencement is virtual this May. Students who signed up in advance were able to walk through the Rob Widmer Quad on the main campus Friday afternoon,...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mather: All hands on deck to alleviate the Illinois teacher shortage crisis

As the most challenging school year to-date for educators, students, parents and all of us who work in education comes to an end, I was lucky enough to have the opportunity last week to be in Alton for a surprise celebration honoring the 2021 winner of the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.
Illinois Stateillinoisstate.edu

Whitcomb welcomed as new COB academic advisor

In her new role as an academic advisor in the College of Business (COB) at Illinois State University, Jennifer Whitcomb hopes to “give students the tools and information they need to make decisions that best suit their personal goals and dreams.”. “My goal isn’t to ‘tell’ students all the answers...
Normal, ILillinoisstate.edu

Students from across campus participate in ICC projects

Growing up in Thailand, graduating MBA student Paii Chaaum saw firsthand how agriculture is “highly dependent on uncontrollable weather.”. “Farmers lost all their crops due to drought and flood,” the Illinois State University master’s student continued. “Climate change is one of the reasons that the situation has worsened in this past decade. Losses from climate risks can be mitigated by insurance and hedging activities. However, smallholder farmers don’t actively engage in these activities due to several reasons, such as lack of trust, unaffordability, and unfamiliarity. I truly believe that if we can effectively communicate the needs and potential benefits of risk management to the farmers, they will voluntarily opt-in because they rely on their crops for their living and the consequences of a failed harvest are severe.”
Normal, ILwglt.org

$5 Million 'World Class' Playground Coming to Colene Hoose Elementary

Colene Hoose Elementary School will soon be home to a “world class” natural playground with the project entirely funded by a donation from a Hoose alum. Charlie Jobson, a longtime resident of Normal, offered the donation in honor of his parents. The Unit 5 school board on Wednesday night voted unanimously to accept the gift that totals about $5 million.
Illinois Stateillinoisstate.edu

Redbird Roundup Commencement Edition: Celebrating the Class of 2021

Illinois State University is #RedbirdProud of all the graduates who persevered during the unprecedented coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This spring, we invited all 2020 and 2021 grads to participate in the Redbird Stage Crossing, giving students the opportunity to walk across the commencement stage. Take a minute to check out some of our favorite social media posts from commencement and congratulate our newest graduates!
Normal, ILillinoisstate.edu

Milner Library service disruption, May 29 and 30

Ex Libris, the platform that hosts Milner Library’s catalog and other functions, has an upcoming planned outage while they move their data center that will impact library users for approximately 24 hours at the end of May. Milner Library’s online catalog, online access to Milner/I-Share accounts, and the ability to...
Mclean County, ILhoiabc.com

Unit 5 approves new district DEI director

NORMAL, Ill. (HOI) -- The McLean County Unit 5 School Board has a new director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Without discussion as part of approving the consent agenda, the board approved Dr. Kristal Shelvin to the position during its board meeting Wednesday night. Superintendent Kristen Weikle added Shelvin will...
Illinois StatePantagraph

New Illinois State University president to be named Friday

NORMAL — The next president of Illinois State University should be known Friday. A special meeting of the ISU board of trustees is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, to be conducted via the Zoom teleconference platform. The only item on the agenda is appointment of the 20th president of the university. That person will succeed Larry Dietz, whose retirement takes effect June 30.