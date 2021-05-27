Cancel
Mesquite, TX

Mesquite Mayor Pro Tem Robert Miklos will not run for another city council term

By Francesca D’Annunzio
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMesquite Mayor Pro Tem and District 3 City Council member Robert Miklos announced on Facebook this week that he is not running for reelection in November. He has served in the position since 2017. He said in an interview that it was the right time to step back. “I’m a...

Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Staying or leaving? Potential successors await Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s decision on another term

As U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson settles into her 15th term, potential successors are preparing for her to leave. Two years ago Johnson suggested to constituents through automated phone calls that she would retire when her term ends in 2023, telling supporters that she was running for “one more term” as representative from southern Dallas County’s Congressional District 30. Many Dallas political operatives are predicting that she will step away based on remarks at various events during her 2020 campaign. That would set up a hotly contested race to replace the venerable lawmaker in Congress.
Celeste, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

Celeste will face changing mayors after ineligibility

Despite receiving the most votes for the office of mayor of Celeste on May 1, celebration was short lived for candidate David Brannam, who received a letter last Wednesday stating that he was ineligible to serve due to living in Celeste for less than a year. Brannam, who moved to...
Mesquite, TXDallas News

Here’s how to address noise complaints in Mesquite under a new city law

Mesquite residents now have several options for addressing noise complaints. This comes after the city adopted a new noise ordinance on March 15 in response to last year’s increase in noise disturbance-related complaints. In 2020, the Mesquite Police Department received more than 3,200 noise complaints — an 18% increase from 2019, according to the city.
Mesquite, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

North Texas City Calling On Residents To Help With Cracking Down On Excessive Noise

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Mesquite is touting new ways the public can help address concerns of loud music or excessive noises in their neighborhoods. The Mesquite City Council changed the city code to create new nuisance disturbance standards to help city staff respond to noise complaints which include loud music or noises which exceed what is usual, necessary, normal or are louder than permitted in the ordinance.
Mesquite, TXPosted by
Mesquite, Texas

Councilmember Dan Aleman update on District 6

Mesquite, TX – May 11, 2021 – The City of Mesquite is producing video updates hosted by members of the City Council in the districts they represent. Each video will focus on various issues and topics in their district as well as news items that affect the entire city. The most recent district video is hosted by Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Dan Aleman, District 6. In the video, Councilmember Aleman shares updates on Mesquite’s new Vanguard High School and the Solterra Development.
Mesquite, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Mesquite’s new noise ordinance addresses loud music complaints and disturbances

Mesquite, TX – May 14, 2021 – The City of Mesquite has announced new ways that the public can help address concerns of loud volumes of music or noises in their neighborhoods. For general noise disturbances, like loud music, the public can report it to the Mesquite Police Department by using the non-emergency phone number 972-285-6336. Animal noise disturbances can be reported to the Mesquite Animal Services at 972-216-6283. The Mesquite City Council approved replacing Chapter 10, Article III in the City Code to create new nuisance disturbance standards that will aid city staff in responding to noise complaints which include sounds of loud volumes of music or noises which exceed what is usual, necessary, normal or are louder than permitted in the ordinance. Details of the ordinance and noise standards are available at www.cityofmesquite.com/Noise.
Mesquite, TXPosted by
Mesquite, Texas

Mesquite is preparing for its next housing boom

Mesquite is about to drastically change the look of its housing landscape. And it expects to add nearly $4 billion to the local tax base in the process. Over the next few years the city is expected to add 10,617 new homes, which is projected to provide $3.9 billion in added value to the city and Mesquite ISD.
Mesquite, TXPosted by
Mesquite, Texas

Read the May 7 Council Connection

Mesquite, TX – May 11, 2020 – The May 7 edition of the Council Connection is available online. Learn more about the Mesquite recognizing four employees as Real. Texas. Service. Champions, Blaze Pizza opening in Mesquite, Movies in the Park and more.
Mesquite, TXPosted by
Mesquite, Texas

Read the May Mainstream

Mesquite, TX – May 11, 2020 – The May edition of the Mainstream is available online. You can find the Community Calendar, Parks and Recreation programs and classes and Community News in this month’s Mainstream.
Denton County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Crane Watch update: Another 1 million-SF of warehouse space coming to Denton County

More infill industrial development will soon be in the works in Denton County. Both local and out-of-state companies are eyeing new warehouse projects in both Lewisville and The Colony. Elsewhere, a Florida developer is planning a new project in Mesquite. In total, these four projects could bring some 1.2 million square feet of new industrial space to North Texas. The plans for these projects have been sourced through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, unless otherwise noted. The following is a rundown of these latest projects.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas developer plans $130 million industrial park in Mesquite

Last week, the Mesquite City Council approved plans for a massive new industrial park. Alcott Logistics Station will be developed by Dallas-based Urban Logistics Realty and will be located south of E. Scyene Road and west of Faithon P. Lucas Sr. Boulevard. The development will consist of 2.3 million square feet of new industrial space spread across six warehouses. With a projected cost of $130 million, the project could create 1,625 new jobs, according to the city.