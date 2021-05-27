Mesquite Mayor Pro Tem Robert Miklos will not run for another city council term

Mesquite, TX – May 14, 2021 – The City of Mesquite has announced new ways that the public can help address concerns of loud volumes of music or noises in their neighborhoods. For general noise disturbances, like loud music, the public can report it to the Mesquite Police Department by using the non-emergency phone number 972-285-6336. Animal noise disturbances can be reported to the Mesquite Animal Services at 972-216-6283. The Mesquite City Council approved replacing Chapter 10, Article III in the City Code to create new nuisance disturbance standards that will aid city staff in responding to noise complaints which include sounds of loud volumes of music or noises which exceed what is usual, necessary, normal or are louder than permitted in the ordinance. Details of the ordinance and noise standards are available at www.cityofmesquite.com/Noise.