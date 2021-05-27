Cancel
Charlie Guillemot and Rémi Pellerin step down from Ubisoft's Owlient studio

By Alissa McAloon
Gamasutra
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwlient co-studio managers Charlie Guillemot and Rémi Pellerin have both announced their departures from the studio and its parent company Ubisoft. Axios reports the duo have both resigned in order to "pursue new opportunities". Both Guillemot, notably the son of Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, and Pellerin signed on as Owlient's co-studio managers in 2014, years after the mobile studio was acquired by Ubisoft in 2011.

