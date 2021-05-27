Cancel
WATCH: Manoah Earns 1st MLB Strikeout, Then Strikes Out Aaron Judge

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 7 days ago

Earlier this week, the Toronto Blue Jays called up top pitching prospect and former Mountaineer, Alek Manoah. Manoah was scheduled to start vs the Yankees on Wednesday but the game was postponed due to weather. Today, Manoah is starting game one of a doubleheader and had a strong first inning.

After a four-pitch walk to lead off the game, Manoah bounced back with his first career MLB strikeout by punching out Rougned Odor.

Following the strikeout of Odor, Manoah struck out Yankee slugger Aaron Judge by blowing a fastball right by him over the heart of the plate.

