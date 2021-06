DETROIT – A Flood Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 4:00 a.m. ET, Sunday. Welcome to Saturday, Motown. More showers and thunderstorms give Friday’s deluge a run for its money Saturday. Two to four inches of rain fell yesterday. At least, one to two inches will fall in places before today ends. The same stationary front responsible will bring more rain, tomorrow, and even more much of next week.