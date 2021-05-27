Misconceptions about risks involving cancer

“As with prostate cancer, there are patients diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancers (PTC) who, if the cancers are left alone rather than excised, will never experience problems during their lifetime,” says Benjamin R. Roman, MD, MSHP. “In studies of more than 2,000 patients who avoided surgery and instead opted for active surveillance for low-risk thyroid cancers, not a single person died from thyroid cancer. In this low-risk group, only around 15% have tumors that grow large enough to require surgery. This makes active surveillance a great option for many patients with low-risk thyroid cancers. However, unlike prostate cancer active surveillance, thyroid cancer active surveillance is a relatively new idea. In these early years of this approach, the attitudes and beliefs of surgeons and endocrinologists regarding active surveillance are not well-known.”