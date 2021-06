How do you stop your cat from waking you at 3am? She is 15 years old and the 3am wake-up is a daily occurrence. She does not want to play, she just wants to be pet and cuddled. The vet says this behavior is attention seeking so we should play with her more—in fact, we do play and cuddle with her daily but too much never seems like enough. I do not want to lock her out of the bedroom because I worry that she is too old for such a lonely change. Have you ever dealt with this effectively?