Celebrities

Get the Details on Ariana Grande's Wedding Day Glam

By American Salon Staff
americansalon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pop star opted for a half-up style by celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu for her intimate at-home wedding ceremony. In partnership with beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers, the former baseball pro is delving into the beauty sphere with a makeup line for men. The brand's founders are looking...

www.americansalon.com
Person
Ariana Grande
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Here's everything we know about Ariana Grande's wedding

Yup, the 27 year old global superstar Ariana Grande got married to her real estate boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, 25. TMZ has reported that the event took place at Ariana's relatively new home in Montecito, a ninety minute drive up the coast from Los Angeles. Oprah, and Harry and Meghan also call the low-key California spot home.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Ariana Grande Reveals First Photos of Wedding

We're saying thank you, next to every other dress after Ariana Grande shared the photos of her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez today on Instagram. Following December's engagement announcement, the couple tied the knot on May 15 at Grande's home in Montecito, according to TMZ. Showered in vines of flowers...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
Celebritieshot96.com

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos break Instagram record

Ariana Grande continues to break records, and not just musical ones. The superstar shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her private wedding to husband Dalton Gomez, and that gallery has now racked up more than 25 million likes, setting the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram that features people.
Musictalesbuzz.com

Ariana Grande shows off wedding ring at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande made her first appearance as a wedded woman Thursday night at the 2021 iHeart Music Awards. The 27-year-old, who married boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony at her Montecito, Calif. home mid-May, showcased her new bling — designed by her new husband — during a performance with The Weeknd.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Wedding Dress Was the Result of a Pact Made With the Designer Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s intimate wedding ceremony was full of romantic, personal touches and special family moments. The pop star gave Vogue an inside look at her nuptials, offering a handful of never-before-seen photos and details about the event. Grande wanted to channel Audrey Hepburn’s elegance for the occasion, wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute gown. The dress was actually the result of a pact she made with the designer at the Met Gala years ago when Wang promised she’d be the one to make her look for the big day. The end result was a lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown with a sculpted neckline, exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back accessorized with a bubble veil with a small satin bow accent at the top and custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels with an enormous platform. Grande also wore a pair of Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings to match her engagement ring, wearing one upside down as an homage to her Sweetener era aesthetic. The upside-down motif also has special significance to the singer, who explained that it’s meant to represent the lowest moments in her life that have led her to where and who she is today.
CelebritiesIn Style

Ariana Grande Shared the Sweetest Photos of Her Wedding

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot earlier this month, and we finally have the photos to prove it. The pictures show Grande in her glamorous strapless silk Vera Wang gown and a bow-bearing veil. Grande, on-brand as ever, wore her dark hair in her signature ponytail for the occasion. The posts also include images of Gomez and Grande sharing what appears to be a passionate post-"I do" kiss.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Watch Ariana Grande's First Post-Wedding Performance With the Weeknd

Ariana Grande has officially performed for the first time since wedding Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. She and The Weeknd teamed up for a delightful performance at the iHeart Radio Music Awards of his song “Save Your Tears,” which she recently joined for a remix. The two were effortlessly charming on stage, clearly enjoying performing to a live audience for one of the first times in more than a year. And Ari's high note in the bridge? Impeccable, as usual. The Weeknd shared a clip of the performance on Instagram later, writing, “Always a pleasure to share the stage with such a class act and a magical voice. thanks for rocking out with me tonight @arianagrande.”
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Ariana’s Wedding Photos

It was just over a week ago that news broke that Ariana Grande had married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at her home with just about 20 guests in attendance. Ariana is a major superstar and while COVID protocols have certainly made it easier in some respects for celebrities to go about their business without people finding out, Hollywood is still a big mouth town – so when a celebrity of Ariana’s status is able to pull something like this off, without TMZ up in her business, it’s definitely a certain kind of achievement.