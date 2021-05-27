Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

My 2021 Summer Reading List!

howsweeteats.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, it’s one of my favorite days of the year! My 2021 summer reading list is here!. Oh my gosh, I can’t even handle just HOW GOOD all the books look this summer. I think this is the longest reading list I’ve ever done, and it doesn’t even include most books that I already read this year!

www.howsweeteats.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Dave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Find My#The Chosen#Guilt Trip#Types Of Women#Summer Vacation#Vacation Time#Story Time#Fun Time#Brown Books#Amazon#Bookshop#Breakup Book Club#Winter Reading List#Love#Memoirs#Autobiographies#Release Date#June#Malibu#Tokyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
RecipesLiterary Hub

Love Letters to Italy: A Reading List

Do you know that delicious feeling you get when you read a book about a favorite foreign country? It’s when books are at their best—transporting you somewhere you long to be, immersing you in all of the lush details of your perfect spot. Well, the same thing can happen when you write a book about a place you adore. If you get in there as deeply as you should in order to convey that setting to readers, you’ll feel that sun, and taste that food, and notice the gold light of the late afternoon as you set the words on the page.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Summer Reading Program begins at library

Roswell Public Library’s Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” got underway Tuesday and is open to both children and adults. Parents can come in to sign up themselves and their children, check out some books and receive a registration gift. “We want everyone to read this summer,” said Tracy Frie,...
Whitley County, KYCorbin Times Tribune

100 Days of Reading promotes reading throughout summer

WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Public Library and Save the Children are teaming up for 100 Days of Reading with the hopes of encouraging children to continue reading all summer long. “We are encouraging kids to read throughout the summer to reduce the summer slide that happens during the...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Exploring the… Weirder Side of Reproduction: A Reading List

From one angle, pregnancy is all gentle pastels and cartoon storks. During my first pregnancy, I caught on: this sweetness is the mere window dressing for the total weirdness of conception and childbirth. Getting used to a rapidly changing body was tricky enough without the existential wildness of bringing a new consciousness into the world. After I saw the second line on the test, I lay awake most of the night, thinking: I was just allowed to do this? Build another person?
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Summer reading program starts this weekend

Kids, start your (reading) engines. The Teton County Library summer reading program starts Saturday. This year's theme is Tails and Tales. The library's free book fair will run from June 5 through 12, then continue weekly throughout the summer. Bundles of books, or "Grab-and-Go craft kits," will also be available at noon Thursdays, but supplies are limited.
Books & Literaturethebalancedlifeonline.com

Favorite books to add to your reading list

If you’ve been following along for a while, you’ve probably noticed I love to read. I always have a few books on my nightstand and a very long “to be read” list. I often get asked what books I recommend when it comes to living a balanced life, so I’m compiling some of my favorites for you today!
Books & Literaturewhatsupmag.com

My Reading Picks: Oprah's Book Club List

Finding a book on the library's shelf is great, but can sometimes you can get halfway through and not end up enjoying the book. When you pull a book off of a famous list, you know it is going to be good and worth the read. Back in March we dove into the New York Times Bestseller list, read the article here, and this week we are going to highlight a few books from Oprah's Book Club list.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

On the Evolution of Female-Driven Gothic Narratives: A Reading List

I can still recall reading my first Gothic novel, even all these years later. It was Louisa May Alcott’s Behind a Mask, and what I remember most is the feeling that it instilled in me—in particular, the realization that there was something more to the story than what I was reading, something that went beyond the surface narrative, however undefinable it might have been in that moment. I even recall the exact passage that gave me that feeling—it was at the end of the first chapter, when the heroine of the story (a young, pretty new governess for a wealthy family) retreats to her room—and proceeds to take out her false teeth, take off her wig, revealing something much different than the woman the reader had been introduced to in the first pages. I was too young to know it then, but what I was reading was more than a simple Gothic tale—it was also a deliberation about self and agency, about money and class, about the roles that women are expected to perform.
Books & Literatureblackgate.com

Goth Chick News: Sharpen Your Pencils, Here Comes Your Summer Reading List

The Bram Stoker Awards have been presented annually since 1987, and the winners are selected by ballot from the active members of the Horror Writers Association (HWA). Several members of the HWA were originally reluctant to endorse such writing awards, fearing it would incite competitiveness rather than friendly admiration. The HWA has therefore gone to great lengths to avoid mean-spirited competition by specifically seeking out new or overlooked writers and works, and officially issuing awards not based on “best of the year” criteria but for “superior achievement,” which allows for ties.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

On Leaving and Returning: A Reading List About Home

One of the themes of my new novel, Darling at the Campsite, is the relationship we have with our hometown and how that changes as we move through life. Writers have long obsessed over the idea of home—both the need to return and the need to stay away. What interested me as I wrote this book was the space in between: how visions of home are rarely monochromatic; they alternate between waves of cozy nostalgia and cold dread.
Books & Literaturetelegram.com

Read It and Reap: A few spellbinding summer reading options

Summer reading offerings are often lighter, although not necessarily pabulum. Various bookstores and reading organizations are recommending new publications for the summer, and here are one or two from each group. Elin Hilderbrand has released “Golden Girl,” in which she kills off the main character just a few pages into...
Minoritiesphennd.org

Asian Pacific American Month: A Reading List

Our Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Reading list brings you a list of books that expand upon and amplify Asian Pacific American stories, histories, and authors. Reflecting upon how the recent acts of anti-Asian violence and racism have roots in the history of American racism and exclusion at large, we selected a range of books that acknowledge how these histories connect to our present.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

Wilmington High School & Middle School Announce Summer Reading Lists

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools is recommending summer reading assignments for all students entering grades 6-8. Students entering grades 9-12 will have a required assignment. Summer reading encourages independent learning, active reading, and critical thinking. Summer reading also helps students maintain the progress they have made as readers and writers during the academic year.
MinoritiesLiterary Hub

“My Life is Quite Gay.” A Queer Memoir Reading List

I didn’t set an explicit intent to write an LGBTQ+ memoir in ¡Hola Papi!. It just so happened to be the case that my life is quite gay, and thus, in the process of writing about it, I ended up with a very gay book. A happy accident, I suppose.
Books & Literaturecoolmompicks.com

Download this free, printable summer reading list challenge for kids of all ages. (Yes, summer is here!)

When I saw this printable diverse summer reading list challenge for kids over at the Oaxacaborn homeschool group on Facebook, I immediately had to share it. Schools here in Nashville have already dismissed for summer break —I know the rest of the country is gasping!—so my kids already thinking about our summer reading lists. Or, let’s be honest: I am thinking about it.
Kidsmomcollective.com

Reading With My Big Kid

As soon as I found out I was pregnant with my son, one of the first things I did was buy books to read to him. Eight years later, many of the board books I read to him as a baby I now read to his little sister. I love reading and I want to instill that love of books into my kids. I read aloud to both of them as they were growing in my belly. As soon as the baby app told me they could hear in the womb, I was reading to them. After they were born, reading a book has always been part of their bedtime routine.
Books & Literaturerochestermom.com

Spark Imagination, Read! – Summer Reading Program

Okay, so I might be dating myself a little bit here, but do you remember the Book It program from the 80s and 90s? I don’t know about you, but I found getting gold stars on my pin and my own personal pan pizza incredibly motivating, and after a while, I found myself reading because I wanted to read; it wasn’t just about the sticker and Canadian Bacon anymore. That desire to want to read is SO important, especially now when screens are there to tempt us and our children constantly. Looking ahead to the summer, are you hoping to see your kiddos flipping pages rather than flipping channels? Spark, right here in Rochester, is ready to help!