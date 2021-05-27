My 2021 Summer Reading List!

I can still recall reading my first Gothic novel, even all these years later. It was Louisa May Alcott’s Behind a Mask, and what I remember most is the feeling that it instilled in me—in particular, the realization that there was something more to the story than what I was reading, something that went beyond the surface narrative, however undefinable it might have been in that moment. I even recall the exact passage that gave me that feeling—it was at the end of the first chapter, when the heroine of the story (a young, pretty new governess for a wealthy family) retreats to her room—and proceeds to take out her false teeth, take off her wig, revealing something much different than the woman the reader had been introduced to in the first pages. I was too young to know it then, but what I was reading was more than a simple Gothic tale—it was also a deliberation about self and agency, about money and class, about the roles that women are expected to perform.