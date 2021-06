It’s that time of year again! But this isn’t a celebratory story. These days, along with the return of warm weather we can also expect a new batch of spotted lanternflies. This species, native to Asia, got its start in the U.S. in our area, arriving on a shipment to Berks County in 2014. The insect represents not just an annoyance, but also millions of dollars in damage to food crops. And, despite efforts at containment, the spotted lanternfly continues its spread. In just a few years, the quarantined counties in Pennsylvania have multiplied from just Philadelphia and its “collar” communities to a total of thirty-four counties.