Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Try It Before You Buy It: 3 Kitchen Gadgets

WZZM 13
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there an easier way to slice watermelons and pineapples? To cut your French fries and a great way to get a helping hand in the kitchen?. We have three products we are trying today. Let’s Try It Before You Buy It!. First up, a melon slicer, built like a...

www.wzzm13.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Gadgets#Kitchen#Homemade Fries#Weight#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tattoo
Related
RecipesFood & Wine

The Best Wok to Buy for Your Kitchen, According to Grace Young

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Grace Young has literally written the book on wok cooking. (Make that two; her second, Stir-Frying to the Sky's Edge, won a James Beard Award.) Known in certain circles as the "Wok Therapist," Young wants you to rethink everything you know about stir-frying, starting with the word itself. According to Young, the essence of stir-fry has been lost in translation. In the original Cantonese, the word for stir-fry, chau, refers to a motion more akin to tumbling.
Home & GardenEmily Henderson

What Kitchen Appliances, Gadgets, And Tools Do You Actually Use And Need??

There is a special vulnerability/susceptibility in our brains for kitchen gadgets that I’d like to explore together. The other day Brian announced that he ordered an air fryer at a friend’s suggestion. He did it before I could stop him and I would have stopped him because I can’t handle another unused appliance. Not to throw Brian under the bus here because we all do this – we think that we need the newest way to cook to make our lives easier. Around the same time, I was on Shavonda’s instastory and she was talking about the Instant Pot versus the Crockpot/slow cooker (and how the instant pot might be BS) and it got me thinking of how I wish someone would tell me exactly what small kitchen appliances are necessary and which ones are marketing gimmicks to help “make our life easier” which end up in a landfill. Because it’s my thesis that almost everything can be done in the kitchen with far less.
ShoppingPosted by
Simplemost

Amazon Deals: Kitchen Gadgets Wish List For Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Amazon Prime Day is expected to be in June this year (the retailer has...
BicyclesPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 4 Best Bike Lubes and What to Know Before You Buy

With all the different brands and styles out there, finding the best bike lube is kind of like hunting for a new ice cream flavor. In a word: overwhelming. But you can skip all the exhaustive research. Here's everything you need to know to find the best bike grease substitute for you— including four of the top expert-recommended products.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Shoppers Say This Nonstick Cookware ‘Feels Like a Professional Set’—and It’s Just $122 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Once you've cooked with a nonstick skillet, it's hard to go back to anything else. Yes, you should still keep a cast iron skillet and a Dutch oven around, but there's no more surefire way to guarantee easy cooking than with a full fleet of nonstick cookware.
LifestyleTODAY.com

Look at this color visibility test before you buy a kid's swimsuit

As summer temperatures creep higher across the country, families will be heading to the water to cool off. Parents might choose swimwear based on style or comfort, but one new study suggests color is the most important factor. In fact, it could make all the difference in preventing drowning. In...
HobbiesBon Appétit

All the Camping Kitchen Gear You Need

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In my basement there’s a big plastic tub labeled “CAMP STUFF” always at the ready. That way I never forget a bottle opener, a tiny container of salt, or my designated Negroni Nalgene. Cooking while camping can be minimalist—bring a bucket of Popeyes, call it a day—or maximalist (once we slow-grilled a lamb shoulder?!?!!? Kind of amazed we didn’t attract a bear). Either way you’re going to need some eating and cooking gear. Here’s what you need to get started.
Recipesnewspressnow.com

KITCHEN DIVA: Try some cupcake-making tips from Betty Crocker

While Betty Crocker is often associated with 1950s happy homemaking, she originally belonged to a different generation. Created in 1921 as a “friend to homemakers” for the Washburn Crosby Company (a forerunner to General Mills) in Minneapolis, her purpose was to answer consumer mail. “She” was actually the women of the Home Service Department who signed Betty’s name.
Lifestyleabc10.com

4 hacks to help you in the kitchen | Meg Unprocessed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kitchen hacks can help us save time, stay organized and just make things so much easier while we're making our favorite meals. Here's four of my favorite hacks that I use in my kitchen all the time. Cut multiple cherry tomatoes at once. Sitting and slicing small...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

9 Items to Help You Cook Healthier in the Kitchen

When thinking about making healthier recipes, we generally focus on the ingredients, and not the tools we’re using to cook them. Having the proper pots, pans, and bakeware, though, is key to crafting food that uses fewer fats and less sugar. We consulted Good Housekeeping Institute experts and researched to identify nine items that will help you cook healthier in the kitchen—from nonstick, ceramic cookware to an easy-to-use blender. Read on to discover our favorites.
ShoppingReal Simple

This ‘Genius’ Set of Nesting Kitchen Utensils Will Save You So Much Space

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you’re anything like us, you’re always looking for ways to save space in your kitchen, which is why Joseph Joseph is one of our favorite brands of kitchen tools. We’re already obsessed with these nesting storage containers and this cutlery organizer that helps save space in your drawers and cabinets, and we just discovered another product from the brand that helps save counter space: the Nesting Kitchen Utensil Set.
Beauty & Fashionbaltimorenews.net

The 10 Must-Have Kitchen Appliances for a Hassle Free Experience in Your Kitchen

Whether you are amusing your guests around a marble island or chatting along with your partner over a pot jam-packed with chilli, your kitchen gets the foremost attention. So, it is obvious that you need it to be stunning. However, the parts you decide to change shouldn't simply be aesthetically pleasing but also sturdy enough to stand up to loads of use. With many appliances out there, it is often difficult to uncover those which are sturdy and look awesome. But don't worry, here is a list of appliances that look great and will last long to give you a run for your money.
RetailEpicurious

How Much Should You Spend on Stainless-Steel Flatware?

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A good set of stainless-steel flatware is one of first things you buy for your kitchen, and most people rarely, if ever, replace it. But let's say you're about to move into your first real kitchen, or you've finally had it with the desperation forks you bought at Ikea 20 years ago. How much are you going to spend on your flatware? The prices of a standard four-person flatware set with five-piece place settings (dinner fork, salad fork, soup spoon, dinner knife, teaspoon) start at $8 (the price of Ikea's ubiqutious Förnuft set) and climb to a couple hundred. So how much should you spend to ensure you're getting a long-lasting set that can be served to your family and dinner guests alike? You need some shopping criteria and a few good examples to help you decide.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

13 best cheap coffee makers to kick up your morning routine on a budget

If you’ve been brewing more coffee than usual, you may have noticed it’s time to upgrade your at-home maker but don’t have a lot of money to spare despite saving on those $5 latte indulgences at your local coffee house. Considering this need versus the financial restrictions many are experiencing with the high unemployment rate, we looked at some of the top-selling cheap coffee makers (all under $100, most considerably so) to see which options provided the most caffeine-stimulated bang for a few bucks as possible and came up with the following options. In this list, you’ll find many traditional...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

This Surprising $6 Find Keeps My Kitchen Counters Completely Spotless

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Patterned countertops can be tough to clean. Mine in particular are dark and speckled to resemble granite, and while they look fantastic, they also hide crumbs and other small spills a little too well. I wipe them down regularly, but am often surprised by how much I simply can’t see before swiping a cloth over it. Paper towels, cleaning cloths, and Clorox wipes are all effective for giving the counters a good swipe, but every time I use them, I have to strategically collect all those little hard-to-see messes so they don’t end up on the floor. I’ve often felt there had to be a better way of cleaning scraps from flat surfaces at home. Considering that squeegees are used in many places around the house, from showers to carpet, why not a countertop? Enter the OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee.