TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady may be moving on from living in Tampa after his $2.25 million rental was sold by former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million.