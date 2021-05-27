Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pawnee; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG...ROGERS...SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN MAYES...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHERN NOWATA...SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE AND NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES At 413 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Nowata to 4 miles east of Oologah to 2 miles south of Tulsa International Airport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Sand Springs Claremore... Vinita Nowata... Owasso Pryor Creek... Skiatook Catoosa... Collinsville Verdigris... Chelsea Inola... Sperry Oologah... Adair Ramona... Foyil Westport... Talala This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 237 and 284. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH