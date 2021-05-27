Dust Advisory issued for Adams, Grant, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 14:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust mainly along the I 90 corridor. Areas next to plowed fields could see visibility less than a quarter of mile. * WHERE...Quincy, Wilbur, Othello, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Ritzville, and Odessa. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.