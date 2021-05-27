Cancel
Adams County, WA

Dust Advisory issued for Adams, Grant, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 14:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Grant; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Dust Advisory for North central Adams County in eastern Washington Northwestern Lincoln County in eastern Washington East central Grant County in north central Washington * Until 430 PM PDT. * At 225 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Moses Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * Blowing dust will impact Intersate 90 east of Moses Lake between Mile Post 178 to 191, Highway 17 west of Potholes Reservior, East Wheeler Road, Road West Northeast, Highway 28 and Highway 2 between Davenport and Wilbur. Vehicle collisions have been reported due to low visibility on Interstate 90 and on Wheeler Road. Locations impacted include Moses Lake, Davenport, Lincoln, Odessa, Wilbur, Creston, Krupp, Batum, Irby, Marlin, Ruff, Coffeepot Lake, McDonald, Telford, Rocklyn, Moody, Sieler, Sherman and Wheeler. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

alerts.weather.gov
