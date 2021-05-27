Severe Weather Statement issued for Craig, Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG...ROGERS...SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN MAYES AND NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES At 432 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of White Oak to 6 miles west of Adair to 5 miles northeast of Taiwah to 5 miles southeast of Verdigris, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Sand Springs Claremore... Vinita Owasso... Pryor Creek Skiatook... Catoosa Collinsville... Verdigris Chelsea... Inola Sperry... Oologah Adair... Foyil Talala... Big Cabin Turley... Tulsa International Airport This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 237 and 284. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH