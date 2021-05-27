Chicago Pendry hotel opens at the Carbide & Carbon Building
Pendry Hotels & Resorts has opened its latest hotel at the iconic 1920s-era Carbide & Carbon Building in the heart of the Loop district. Pendry Chicago features 364 redesigned guestrooms and suites; renovated public spaces, including the hotel brand’s signature modern French brasserie and cafe, Veneux; Bar Pendry; the Billiard Gallery; and a summer rooftop bar, set 24 stories above Michigan Avenue to debut June 25 as Château Carbide.www.bizjournals.com