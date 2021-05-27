Cancel
Chicago Pendry hotel opens at the Carbide & Carbon Building

By I-Chun Chen
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 7 days ago
Pendry Hotels & Resorts has opened its latest hotel at the iconic 1920s-era Carbide & Carbon Building in the heart of the Loop district. Pendry Chicago features 364 redesigned guestrooms and suites; renovated public spaces, including the hotel brand's signature modern French brasserie and cafe, Veneux; Bar Pendry; the Billiard Gallery; and a summer rooftop bar, set 24 stories above Michigan Avenue to debut June 25 as Château Carbide.

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

