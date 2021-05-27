Bioactive Essential Oil Mouth Rinse
US Patent No. 10,993,894 B2 (Robert Gambogi, Carolyn J. Mordas); Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Skillman, NJ, has patented a composition that consists of polyol solvent selected from the group consisting of polyhydric alkanes, polyhydric alkane esters, polyalkene glycols, and mixtures thereof; sugar alcohol solvent selected from the group consisting of sorbitol, xylitol, mannitol, maltitol, inositol, allitol, altriol, dulcitol, galactitol, glucitol, hexitol, iditol, pentitol, ribitol, erythritol, and mixtures thereof; surfactant selected from the group consisting of anionic surfactants, nonionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants and mixtures thereof; organic acid selected from the group consisting of benzoic acid, sorbic acid, succinic acid, citric acid, and mixtures thereof; one or more antimicrobial essential oils selected from the group consisting of menthol, thymol, eucalyptol, methyl salicylate and mixtures thereof; and water. The composition is free of C2-C4 monohydric alcohols and poloxamers.www.happi.com