Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Bioactive Essential Oil Mouth Rinse

Happi
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Patent No. 10,993,894 B2 (Robert Gambogi, Carolyn J. Mordas); Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Skillman, NJ, has patented a composition that consists of polyol solvent selected from the group consisting of polyhydric alkanes, polyhydric alkane esters, polyalkene glycols, and mixtures thereof; sugar alcohol solvent selected from the group consisting of sorbitol, xylitol, mannitol, maltitol, inositol, allitol, altriol, dulcitol, galactitol, glucitol, hexitol, iditol, pentitol, ribitol, erythritol, and mixtures thereof; surfactant selected from the group consisting of anionic surfactants, nonionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants and mixtures thereof; organic acid selected from the group consisting of benzoic acid, sorbic acid, succinic acid, citric acid, and mixtures thereof; one or more antimicrobial essential oils selected from the group consisting of menthol, thymol, eucalyptol, methyl salicylate and mixtures thereof; and water. The composition is free of C2-C4 monohydric alcohols and poloxamers.

www.happi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essential Oil#Sugar Alcohol#Ribitol#Poloxamers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Healththebftonline.com

Nature’s Essentials using organic oils for health remedies

For centuries, essential oils have held a prominent place in medicine around the world. Both modern medicine and traditional medicine support many of the ancient claims made about essentials oils such as stress reduction. There’s a wide variety of essential oils available. Some are valued for their pleasing aroma. Their...
thenewsgod.com

The Two Essential Factors of Using the Hemp Oil

Cbd is a very new term in the world of science and research, but Hemp oil is in use for many centuries as alternative medicine. According to much research, it has been proved that hemp oil is very beneficial for humans in many ways, such as joint pain, seasonal allergies, anxiety, and many other issues. Many studies are performed by humans that indicate that the benefits are also likely to apply to many of the people’s favorite four-legged friends.
Tahlequah Daily Press

5W's+1H: Essential oils can benefit the body, mind

Those looking to reduce stress, sleep better, and improve their overall well-being might want to look into essential oils, as they can produce a variety of unique benefits. Essential oils are natural, plant-based chemicals that can interact with the body in several ways. "The idea of essential oils is to...
Recycled Crafts

Top 10 Essential Oils for Skin Care and 5 to Avoid

Top 10 Essential Oils for Skin Care and 5 to Avoid. It’s no secret that I LOVE essential oils! They can be used for so many different things and they’re a safe alternative to using synthetic scenting agents in bath and body products. One thing I really like is how some oils are SO good for the skin! Today we’re going to be looking at 10 essential oils that are great for the skin, and 5 that you should avoid in skincare products!
Skin Carepowerofpositivity.com

Researchers Reveal The Best Essential Oils to Fight Acne

Zits. Pimples. Bumps. Whatever you call it, acne is embarrassing. You may have tried cleansers, creams, and prescription medications without success. But there’s still hope because researchers say essential oils can fight acne better than some antibiotics. What is acne?. Acne is a skin condition that occurs when your hair...
lovingessentialoils.com

Homemade Essential Oil Cooling Spray Recipe For Summer

Summer brings so much heat that it may have you looking for ways to cool off. Luckily, there are several essential oils that are known to cool skin. Make up a DIY essential oil cooling spray for the next time you need to cool down. Take advantage of these cooling...
dayspamagazine.com

The Best Essential Oils for Skin Concerns

Essential oils can wear many hats. It can be diffused in the air for a calming atmosphere, it can be rubbed on the temple to help alleviate headaches and it can even help with skin concerns. Popular concerns that clients face include dry skin, dark spots and wrinkles. According to...
Petslovingessentialoils.com

6 All Natural Bug Spray Recipes Using Essential Oils - DIY Labels

Summer is here and so are the bugs! Are you ready? Get ready with bug spray recipes made with essential oils. I have six recipe options for you to choose from, three are kid friendly!. These essential oil bug spray recipes are great for repelling insects. Made with just a...
CarsOrlando Sentinel

Best car essential oil diffusers of 2021

Whether you’re a nervous driver or experience road rage, it may be time to make your car a more chill environment. Essential oil diffusers, which are popular for aromatherapy around the house, now come in car models. When generic air fresheners just aren’t cutting it, an essential oil diffuser for your car can release a steady mist of a pleasant scent that will eliminate unwanted odors.
FIRST For Women

The 5 Best Essential Oils to Naturally Repel Ticks

Warm weather is here, calling us all to get out and enjoy nature. Unfortunately, icky creepy crawlies also got the message. Ticks are an especially annoying summertime foe, but there’s no need to cover ourselves in heavy chemicals to avoid them. Instead, there are some powerful essential oils we can rely on to repel ticks.
prostoknow.com

Essential oil diffusers vs. incense sticks: Which is better?

There’s nothing quite like coming home to a fresh and inviting aroma. The comforting smells of plant extracts in essential oils provide a sense of well-being and can help you get a better night’s sleep. There are many ways to reap the benefits of aromatherapy. Both essential oil diffusers and...
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Essential Oils That Could Promote Healthy Skin

Our skin is subjected to constant stress every day: pollution, cold, heat, air conditioning, and makeup are all factors that can interfere with its well-being. Thus, the skin becomes dull, worn, dry up to flake or crack, and the first wrinkles on the face and stretch marks on the body begin to appear in the long run.
Recipeslovingessentialoils.com

Best Summer Essential Oils with Ultimate DIY Recipes Guide

Summer is finally here! Long gone are the winter blues. Break out the pool noodles, sunscreen, beach towels, and have some fun. You can even bring along your best summer essential oils. Try one of our sunny roller recipes or another DIY recipe made for sunshiny days in this Ultimate DIY Recipes Guide for Summer.
Science Daily

Keeping strawberries fresh using bioactive packaging

Québec produces more strawberries than any other Canadian province. Strawberries are delicate and difficult to keep fresh. In response to this challenge, Monique Lacroix, a professor at at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), and her team have developed a packaging film that can keep strawberries fresh for up to 12 days. The team's findings on how this film protects against mould and certain pathogenic bacteria have been published in Food Hydrocolloids.
jenniferbourn.com

The Problem With Word-Of-Mouth Marketing And Referral-Based Businesses

Once you’ve been in business a while, have worked with a number of clients, and built a rock-solid reputation for quality work and great services, something pretty cool starts to happen: People begin referring other people they know to you. Eventually, new clients and new projects just show up. They...
Food & Drinksfremontcountycrusader.com

Prepper Essentials

While you are adding things to your families' preps while you still can, you need to consider homeopathic remedies in case your access to medical treatment or prescription medicines gets curtailed. Gee, just like what happened a year ago in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. My own family Dr. changed 3 times in the past year and not a single time from my doing and I never met a one of them, LOL!
Cleveland Scene

cbdMD Review USA 2021: Best cbdMD Products Details CbdMD Gummies, Oil, Balm and Tincture. Where to Buy.

Use “DAD30” for 30% off purchase (6/11-6/2021) Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina cbdMD has been operating since 2015; with the objective to provide innovative way and alternative approach towards health and wellness. From famous sport personnel, athletes, renowned brands to people from different age groups we worked hard to create a culture that allows everyone to experience the incredible results of Superior Broad Spectrum CBD formula.
newpaper24.com

Important oil diffusers, scented candles, tub oils, tailor-made aromas: how odor has develop into so essential to us after coronavirus – NEWPAPER24

Important oil diffusers, scented candles, tub oils, tailor-made aromas: how odor has develop into so essential to us after coronavirus. Musty. Dank. Sharply antiseptic. Covid-19 has left not only a path of distress and sickness, however lasting recollections of its smells: of sanitisers and antibacterials, of mouldy outlets left locked up for too lengthy, of stuffy properties full of too many individuals working, studying, surviving.So folks all over the place have turned to fragrances to banish such recollections – from heat, woody scents that evoke consolation to the crisp clear aromas of citrus and herbs to set a brand new route.The sense of odor is highly effective and…
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Essential Oils & Plant Extracts For Livestock Market Analysis (2021): Drivers & Restraints, Market Insights, Growth Prediction till 2030

MarketResearch.Biz has a field research report titled “Global Essential Oils & Plant Extracts For Livestock Market” in its database. This is a recent study that includes the current impact of COVID-19 as well as the Essential Oils & Plant Extracts For Livestock market’s performance in the upcoming years. With the help of the segmentation, the Essential Oils & Plant Extracts For Livestock Market Report provides important information about the Essential Oils & Plant Extracts For Livestock Market. A variety of factors, including regional market perceptions, regional strategic approaches, country-level assessments, competitive structures, stock market analysis, and high-end covered companies, are discussed in the Essential Oils & Plant Extracts For Livestock Market Research Report.