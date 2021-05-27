Cancel
Living Proof Patents Covalent Treatment for Hair

Happi
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Patent No. 10,993,903 B2 (Soo-Young Kang, Zhaoxia Ji, Sara A. Johnson, Dinara A. Villanueva, Nawodi Abeyrathna, Jeremiah A. Johnson); Living Proof, Inc., Boston, MA, has patented a method for treating hair. It is comprised of providing a hair sample comprising a plurality of disulfide bonds; and applying to the hair sample for a period of time a mixture that contains one or more thiol compounds; and a catalyst, thereby producing a covalently bonded hair sample, wherein the covalently bonded hair sample comprises a plurality of disulfide bonds between the hair sample and the thiol compounds. At least one of the one or more thiol compounds is alpha lipoic acid.

