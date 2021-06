Terra Vera, a revolutionary agricultural technology company offering pesticide-free, environmentally mindful crop management solutions for the cannabis industry and beyond, is proud to announce Christopher Walsh as the company’s new Director of Sales & Business Development. Walsh, who is based in Shelburne, VT, first began working with Terra Vera as a sales and marketing specialist upon its launch in January 2021 and is now joining the company full time. In his new leadership role, Walsh plans to expand Terra Vera’s footprint in the Northeastern United States, including in the burgeoning licensed cannabis market of his home state of Vermont.