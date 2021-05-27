Cancel
NBA

Ja Morant Puts Up a Career-High 47 Points. Plus: When Fans Cross the Line, With CC Sabathia.

By Logan Murdock
The Ringer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan and Raja start today’s podcast off by commending Ja Morant on his career-high 47 points against the Utah Jazz (0:28), looking forward to Game 3 of the Knicks-Hawks series (5:08), and bringing chief meme officer Jomi in to discuss the Clippers going down 0-2 on their home court (8:34). Then, CC Sabathia of The Ringer’s R2C2 podcast joins to talk about the fans that have been taking it too far over the past couple of days, with Trae Young getting spit on, Russell Westbrook getting popcorn dumped on him, and Kyrie calling out Celtics fans ahead of Nets-Celtics Game 3 in TD Garden (19:12).

www.theringer.com
