Video Games

Dragon Quest XII announced, no platforms specified yet

By Andrew Farrell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Dragon Quest is always a reason to celebrate, and Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate has been announced. The reveal came out during a live stream event and only featured a brief teaser, but there are a few more details to glean. For starters, we don’t know if it’ll release to PC right away or not. Since we got two versions of DQ XI, it’s likely we’ll get this one as well. When we get it, though, remains to be seen. We can be certain that it’ll come to the PlayStation 5 and Switch, though. It’s worth mentioning that the enhanced version of the last game is currently on sale for $25.99 USD if you want to get a feel for the series at a lower price.

Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate' Revealed

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate is the next installment in the RPG franchise. While Square Enix unveiled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate, it was scant on details. No platforms or many details were announced, but series creator Yuji Horii did reveal that DQ XII will have a more mature and somber tone, feature an overhauled command battle system, and be more open-ended with the player's decisions having an impact on the entire game as a whole.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dragon Quest Treasures will star Erik from Dragon Quest XI

One of the six titles announced during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Broadcast starred a number of familiar faces. Dragon Quest XI ‘s Erik and his sister Mia will be the stars of this Dragon Quest Treasures. In the game, they will both play as children. It will also be released simultaneously worldwide. However, there is no release window for it yet.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dragon Quest XII is powered by Unreal Engine 5, the story is already completed

As part of the celebratory live stream for the franchise’s 35th anniversary, Square Enix has officially unveiled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. The game is powered by the brand new Unreal Engine 5, according to this official tweet, and some other information appeared at a recruiting station Written by series creator Yuji Horii and game director Takeshi Uchikawa.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Watch the newly announced Dragon Quest 12 Reveal Teaser here!

Square Enix unveiled the latest game in their classic JRPG franchise. Dragon Quest 12: Flames of Fate has officially made its presence known. The new Dragon Quest game made its debut during the series’ 35th-anniversary celebration. It made an appearance during the 35th-anniversary livestream hosted by Square Enix. Dragon Quest...
Video Gamesthehealtheaducation.com

Dragon Quest 10 MMO Getting Offline Version

The Dragon Quest series started from the mid-80s, together with 11 mainline names and innumerable spinoff games. Of those many releases, Dragon Quest 10: Awakening of the Five Tribes is the first massively multiplayer online game in the franchise, initially starting about the Nintendo Wii at 2012, And has a stable player foundation. Not everyone loves playing the sport as an MMO, nevertheless, also it appears that developer Square Enix is seeking to resolve this.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in development

Square Enix has unveiled Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which will simultaneously appear worldwide. The game was announced in the Dragon Quest 35th anniversary special live stream, along with new information about the upcoming line-up for the series. There is currently no confirmed release date. In Dragon Quest III: HD-2D...
Video Gamespsu.com

Dragon Quest Creator Teases Plenty To Announce At This Week’s Event

Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii has teased this week’s event, hinting that there is plenty to announce at the show. Writing on Twitter, Horii said that “In gratitude for all your support so far, we’ll have plenty to announce. And of course, we’ll have more on that game as well… Please look forward to it, everyone!”
Video Gamesthewestonforum.com

Square Enix uses the Unreal 5 engine to develop Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate – ntower

As part of the 35th anniversary of Dragon Quest, Square Enix broadcast a forty-minute live broadcast in which several games coming from the Dragon Quest universe were introduced. Next to Treasures of Dragon Quest And the Dragon Quest III: HD-2D remake The Japanese company announced the engine and style Octopus Traveler Dragon Quest XII: Flame of Destiny Also the highly anticipated twelfth part of the world-famous saga.
Technologynoisypixel.net

Dragon Quest Treasures Announced for Some Systems at Some Date in Trailer

Dragon Quest Treasures has been announced during the Dragon Quest live stream tonight. The trailer featured Eric and his sister Mai from Dragon Quest XI. This is a brand new title in the Dragon Quest franchise while keeping the familiar look of the series. The trailer shows Eric using monsters to explore the world and solve puzzles to open treasures.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Square Enix reveals Dragon Quest spin-off Dragon Quest Treasures

Square Enix has announced a new Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest Treasures which looks likely to be a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 title. The JRPG stars Erik and Mia, who featured in the last mainline Dragon Quest game, Dragon Quest XI S for the Nintendo Switch system. The game focusses on younger versions of the two characters and focusses on “Erik and Mia’s childhood,” and “treasure hunting.” Platforms for Dragon Quest Treasures have yet to be announced, but the team is planning for a worldwide release.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Puzzle Game ‘Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi’ Announced for iOS and Android at the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special Event

A few hours ago, Square Enix hosted the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special stream to celebrate all things Dragon Quest. There were six game announcements and one of them is a puzzler for iOS and Android in the form of Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi. Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi features classic Dragon Quest characters and monsters depicted as erasers. The first trailer for the game doesn’t really show much of the game itself but as usual, the art is very charming. Hopefully they release actual erasers with these designs in Japan as well leading up to the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi release. Watch the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi reveal trailer below:
Video GamesDen of Geek

Dragon Quest Games Ranked

Even if you’ve never played a Dragon Quest game, you’ve undoubtedly played other titles influenced by the series. Basic JRPG tropes like the overhead view, turn-based combat, and the medieval fantasy setting all got their start with the original Dragon Quest (then called Dragon Warrior in the West). While many...