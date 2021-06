LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a criminal gang member at a stash house in south Laredo. The arrest occurred during the evening of June 2, when agents responded to a request for assistance from the Laredo Police Department (LPD) at a stash house found on Monterrey Avenue. Among the undocumented individuals apprehended was Fidel Alexis Lopez-Mendoza, a 20-year-old Mexican national and a member of the Sureno Gang. Lopez-Mendoza has a criminal history that includes robbery, battery, interference with emergency communication, and theft of property out of Benton, Texas. He is being held by the U.S. Border Patrol pending criminal prosecution for his immigration violations. He will be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.