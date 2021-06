Can you say FLOOF?! This absolute floofster was picked up by Bourne Police and is hoping to find their way back home soon. Officer Anthony with the Bourne Police Department found this pup wandering around the area of Peaked Cliff Road in Bourne on Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately, the dog didn't have any form of identification, tags or a collar to help connect them with their family, and officers still have little information about where the dog came from. But that didn't stop Officer Anthony, who snapped this adorable photo of the pup in the back of the patrol car. The Bourne Police Department then shared the photo on its Facebook page in hopes of reuniting this escapee with their rightful owner.